Stomach cancer symptoms: Watch out for the early signs that can help in early diagnosis

Stomach cancer is the one wherein cancer cells start to form in the lining of the stomach. Most cases of stomach cancer start in the inner lining of the stomach, which is also known as adenocarcinoma. According to reports, nearly 1.1 million new cases of stomach cancer was detected in 2020 and caused nearly 770,000 deaths.

One of the ways to diagnose the condition early is by spotting the early signs of the disease. When you spot the symptoms of stomach cancer, you can undergo the necessary tests, which can eventually help in early diagnosis. It can also help improve your treatment results. Here are some of the early signs of stomach cancer that can help in early diagnosis.

Indigestion or Heartburn

If you have long-term indigestion, bloating after meals or frequent heartburn that doesn't improve with usual antacids, it can be sign of stomach cancer. Even though it is common after overeating or eating spicy food, persistent symptoms can be sign of a bigger problem.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Sudden or unintentional weight loss without dieting or increased exercise can be a red flag. Stomach cancer tends to affect appetite and metabolism, which leads to weight loss.

Nausea or Vomiting

Occasional nausea is common, however, if it happens very frequently, especially along with vomiting of undigested food or even blood, it could indicate something serious. Tumours can interfere with the function of the stomach and cause these symptoms.

Abdominal Pain

If you have an ongoing stomach pain, especially in the upper abdomen, it can be sign to take note of. This pain can range from a dull ache to sharp pain and it can get worse after eating.

Blood in Stool

A lot of times, stomach cancer causes internal bleeding. Blood in the digestive tract can lead to dark or tarry stools, often with a foul odour. Even small amounts of blood that might not be visible but can lead to anaemia over time.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

