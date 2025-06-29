Doctor shares 5 eye symptoms that could indicate your kidney is in trouble Your eyes can sometimes reveal early signs of problems in the body, including your kidneys. Certain eye symptoms may be linked to underlying kidney issues, especially in people with chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Here are five eye-related symptoms that may be warning signs.

New Delhi:

The eyes, often regarded as a window to overall health, can also serve as subtle indicators of underlying kidney dysfunction. In many cases, ocular symptoms appear early and may be the first external signs pointing to problems with kidney function.

Your eyes can sometimes reveal early signs of problems in the body, including your kidneys. Dr. Sujeeth Reddy Bande, Senior Consultant Nephrologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad says that though often overlooked, certain eye symptoms may be linked to underlying kidney issues, especially in people with chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure. Here are five eye-related symptoms that may be warning signs of kidney trouble:

Puffy Eyes, Especially in the Morning

Persistent puffiness around the eyes, especially upon waking, may be an early sign of protein leaking into the urine due to kidney dysfunction. This leakage, known as proteinuria, is a hallmark of damaged kidney filters (glomeruli) and is common in early kidney disease. Puffiness around the eyes could occur even before other symptoms like swelling in the feet or fatigue.

Blurred Vision

Kidney disease can indirectly cause blurry vision, particularly in individuals with diabetes or high blood pressure—two leading causes of kidney failure. High blood sugar can damage the blood vessels in the retina (diabetic retinopathy), while high blood pressure can lead to hypertensive retinopathy. Both can result in visual disturbances or even vision loss if left untreated.

Dry or Itchy Eyes

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) can lead to a buildup of waste products in the blood, a condition known as uremia. This buildup can reduce tear production and cause inflammation of the conjunctiva, leading to dry, itchy, or gritty eyes. In more advanced stages, dryness can become severe and increase the risk of corneal damage.

Red or Bloodshot Eyes

Uremia can also cause inflammation in the tiny blood vessels of the eye, making them appear red or bloodshot. Additionally, some kidney conditions are linked with autoimmune diseases (like lupus or vasculitis), which can also cause redness, eye pain, or even swelling around the eyes.

Vision Loss or Sudden Changes in Vision

A sudden loss or change in vision should never be ignored. In people with kidney disease, it could be due to retinal vein or artery occlusion, hypertensive crisis, or complications from dialysis. These emergencies require immediate medical attention and may indicate rapidly progressing kidney damage or related systemic issues.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: India declared free of Trachoma by WHO, says PM Modi; here's what you need to know about the disease