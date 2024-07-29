Delhi undergoes massive surge in Hepatitis A cases; know causes, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delhi undergoes massive surge in Hepatitis A cases

Delhi is currently experiencing a significant surge in Hepatitis A cases, raising concerns among health officials and residents alike. Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus, which can be spread through consuming contaminated food or water, poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, or direct contact with someone infected. This surge in cases has been observed over the past two months, prompting concern among medical professionals.

According to experts, hepatitis-induced liver inflammation can have far-reaching consequences, potentially impacting the brain, kidneys, and brain cells. "While the brain is not always affected by hepatitis, the prevalence of neurological complications is significant among patients with severe or chronic liver disease. This condition arises when the liver fails to filter toxins from the blood, leading to their accumulation and eventual damage to brain cells. Symptoms can range from mild cognitive impairments to severe neurological deficits," Dr Anaita Hegde, Sr Consultant Paediatric Neurology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital told IANS.

As the number of affected individuals rises, it's crucial to understand the causes, symptoms, and available treatments for this viral infection.

Causes of Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is primarily spread through the consumption of contaminated food and water. Common sources of infection include:

Contaminated Water: Drinking or using water polluted with human feces containing the virus.

Food: Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish from contaminated waters, or eating food handled by an infected person who hasn’t practiced proper hygiene.

Close Contact: Having close personal contact with an infected person, such as caring for someone who is ill or living in the same household.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A

The symptoms of Hepatitis A can range from mild to severe and usually appear within 2 to 7 weeks after exposure to the virus. Common symptoms include:

Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired and weak.

Nausea and Vomiting: Experiencing frequent nausea and occasional vomiting.

Abdominal Pain: Discomfort or pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.

Loss of Appetite: A marked decrease in appetite.

Fever: A mild fever that accompanies other symptoms.

Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes, along with dark urine and pale stools.

Joint Pain: Aching in the joints.

These symptoms can last for several weeks to months, but most people recover completely without lasting liver damage.

Treatment for Hepatitis A

There is no specific treatment for Hepatitis A, as it is a self-limiting disease, meaning it typically resolves on its own. However, supportive care can help manage symptoms and ensure a smoother recovery. Recommended treatment approaches include:

Rest: Getting plenty of rest to help the body fight off the infection.

Hydration: Drinking fluids to stay hydrated, especially if experiencing vomiting or diarrhea.

Balanced Diet: Eating small, nutritious meals that are easy to digest.

Avoiding Alcohol: Abstaining from alcohol, as it can further harm the liver.

Medications: Using over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to alleviate symptoms.

Preventive Measures for Hepatitis A

Preventing the spread of Hepatitis A involves maintaining good hygiene and being cautious about food and water consumption. Key preventive measures include:

Vaccination: Getting the Hepatitis A vaccine, which is highly effective in preventing infection.

Hand Washing: Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before eating.

Safe Food Practises: Ensuring food is cooked properly and avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish.

Safe Water: Drinking bottled or boiled water, especially in areas with poor sanitation.

As Delhi faces this surge in Hepatitis A cases, residents need to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms arise. Public health officials continue to monitor the situation and are working to contain the spread of the virus.

