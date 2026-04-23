Delhi heatwave alert: Why you feel so exhausted in this heat

New Delhi:

Delhi is bracing for an intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to touch 44°C over the next three days. But beyond the numbers, many people are already feeling it,the fatigue, the irritability, the constant low energy that seems to linger through the day. It’s easy to blame the heat alone. But doctors say there’s more to it.

According to Dr M. V. Rajendra, MD (Pediatrics), summer exhaustion is not just about rising temperatures. “The body works harder to regulate itself in heat, but fatigue is often worsened by dehydration and everyday habits that go unnoticed,” he explains.

It’s not just heat, it’s what the heat does to your body

When temperatures rise, your body loses fluids constantly through sweat, breathing, and even normal activity. The problem is, most people don’t keep up.

“We tend to drink water only when we feel thirsty, but by then the body is already trying to catch up,” Dr Rajendra notes. This gap leads to fluid and electrolyte imbalance, which shows up as headaches, dizziness, irritability, and that familiar drained feeling.

Why plain water isn’t always enough

Hydration in summer is not just about quantity, but quality. When you sweat, you lose electrolytes like sodium and potassium along with water. Replacing only fluids may not fully restore balance, especially if you’re outdoors for long hours.

In such cases, oral rehydration solutions or electrolyte-rich drinks can help maintain energy levels more effectively.

The AC trap that makes things worse

Stepping into air conditioning feels like instant relief. But staying in it too long can actually add to fatigue. Frequent shifts between extreme outdoor heat and cold indoor air force the body to keep adjusting. Over time, this back-and-forth can leave you feeling more sluggish than refreshed.

“Prolonged exposure to artificial cooling can contribute to dryness and low energy,” Dr Rajendra explains.

The signs most people ignore

Summer fatigue doesn’t hit all at once. It builds slowly. A mild headache. Reduced focus. Slight irritability. Feeling tired earlier than usual. Because these symptoms feel normal in the heat, they’re often dismissed. But they’re early signals that the body is struggling to stay balanced.

Why weekends can leave you more drained

There’s also a pattern many people don’t notice. After structured weekdays, weekends often mean stepping out more, running errands, or socialising during peak heat hours. Without adjusting hydration or rest, this sudden exposure can drain your energy quickly.

The result? You start the next week already exhausted.

What actually helps during a heatwave

You don’t need a complete lifestyle reset. Just a few mindful shifts:

Stay hydrated consistently, not just when thirsty

Include electrolytes if you’re sweating more than usual

Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours

Limit long hours in heavy air conditioning

Take short breaks and listen to the early signs of fatigue

A 44°C day will feel harsh, no matter what. But how your body handles it depends on what you do alongside it. Because summer exhaustion isn’t just about the heat outside. It’s about how well your body is supported within it.