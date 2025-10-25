Delhi Air Pollution 2025: Why kidney patients need to be extra cautious Delhi’s smog is more dangerous than it appears; it doesn’t just harm the lungs but also silently affects kidney health, especially in patients undergoing dialysis. Exposure to polluted air increases oxidative stress, inflammation, and toxin buildup, putting extra strain on already vulnerable kidneys

New Delhi:

The toxic air pollution levels in Delhi, especially in the winter months, have been causally linked to respiratory issues for decades. The insidious harm of smog, however, extends far beyond the lungs — it has pervasive ramifications for kidney health with severe consequences for CKD patients, especially dialysis patients.

Here are some of the highlights of the impacts:

Air pollution as a risk factor for CKD

According to Dr Bhanu Mishra, Consultant-Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, scientific evidence has suggested that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can potentially increase the risk of chronic kidney disease. The pollutants are transported into the bloodstream through the lungs and cause vascular damage and reduced kidney function over time through oxidative stress and systemic inflammation.

Increased cardiovascular risk

Kidney patients are already highly susceptible to cardiovascular disease. Air pollution also makes them susceptible by heightening blood pressure, which subjects them to stroke or heart attack — both of which are serious complications for dialysis patients.

Compromised immunity

They are already immunocompromised. The toxins of smog further lower the immune system, and the patient becomes more susceptible to infection, especially to respiratory infection, leading to hospitalisation or sepsis.

Dialysis visit overload

Smog also overloads dialysis visits. The patients who must come in for dialysis time and time again must ride back and forth in filthy air, which is not good for their already compromised health. Most dialysis centres lack proper air filtration devices, so after dialysis, the patients still breathe carcinogenic air.

Degradation of kidney function

For individuals suffering from the initial phases of kidney disease, air pollution accelerates the development of the disease, causing them to proceed to dialysis years earlier than they would have.

Delhi’s smog is not just a respiratory threat — it’s a silent aggressor for kidney patients. For those on dialysis, exposure to polluted air can worsen outcomes and increase mortality risks. Protective measures like N95 masks, air purifiers, and minimising outdoor exposure are essential. Public health policies must also prioritise this hidden burden to safeguard vulnerable groups.

