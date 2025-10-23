What are the specific AQI safety guidelines for pregnant women and the elderly? Doctor explains This article explains how pregnant women and elderly adults should respond to different levels of the Air Quality Index (AQI). It outlines which AQI thresholds trigger extra caution (for example, AQI over 100) and gives practical steps to reduce risks of adverse outcomes like low birth weight, etc.

New Delhi:

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standardised system that measures and reports daily air pollution levels. It tells you how clean or polluted the current air is. Major components of the AQI index are Ground-level ozone (O₃), Particle pollution/Particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Carbon monoxide (CO), and Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).

Causes of high AQI levels are multifactorial and depend on the weather and the activity caused by humans. High ground-level ozone (O₃) caused by sunlight reacts with pollution. An increase in Particle pollution/Particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) is caused by tiny particles in the air, primarily due to vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions.

It may also be caused by wildfire, dust or volcanic activity. Carbon monoxide (CO), Sulfur dioxide (SO₂) and Nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) come to the air from vehicle emissions, burning fossil fuels and industrial emissions. AQI level 0 - 50 is Good, 51 - 100 is Moderate / Satisfactory, 101 - 150 is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, 151 - 200 is Unhealthy / Poor, 201 - 300 is Very Unhealthy / Very Poor, 301 and higher is Hazardous / Severe.

According to Dr Kamanasish Das, Associate Director, Pulmonology - Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, a high level of pollution (AQI) is dangerous for pregnant mothers and also fatal for newborn fetuses. Potential fetal complications are retardation of Fetal development and growth, which can cause preterm birth, low birth weight.

To the pregnant mother, it can cause an increased risk of complications during pregnancy. It can cause respiratory issues for both mother and baby. Exposure to high AQI in newborns can also impact a child's long-term health.

Preterm birth

Research has linked high ozone exposure during pregnancy to increased risk of preterm birth (delivery before 37 weeks), low birth weight babies, intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), preeclampsia risk may increase, and gestational diabetes.

Affects Fetal Development

High ozone level also affects Fetal Development by potential impacts on lung development, respiratory system vulnerability and possible effects on the baby's immune system development. High SO2 levels also cause similar effects to Ozone, but can also cause Congenital heart defects and Stillbirth.

The most dangerous component of AQI is the PM2.5 effect, which is well-documented. It causes Preterm Birth, Low Birth Weight, Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR), Preeclampsia(Increased risk of high blood pressure), Gestational Diabetes (inflammation and insulin resistance), Miscarriage, and Stillbirth.

In the case of a newborn, it causes impaired development of the respiratory and cardiovascular system and neurological development. It also affects immune system development, leading to the development of recurrent infections, allergies and asthma. Apart from that, it also increases the risk of childhood obesity and potential metabolic syndrome later in life.

Safety guidelines for pregnant women and the elderly

To cope with the high AQI, pregnant women should stay indoors as much as possible, especially when the AQI is over 150, use air purifiers with HEPA filters in their home, keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioning on recirculate mode, and avoid activities that increase indoor pollution (burning candles, cooking without ventilation).

When it is necessary to go outside, always wear an N95 or KN95 mask properly fitted. Should also consider limiting outdoor time, especially during peak pollution hours, and check AQI levels before going out. Other measures are to stay well-hydrated, monitor for symptoms like difficulty breathing, chest pain, or unusual fatigue and contact your healthcare provider if you experience respiratory distress.

