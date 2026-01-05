Deepika Padukone’s mental health advocacy: Early signs of depression explained by an expert Deepika Padukone’s openness about depression has shaped mental health conversations in India. Experts explain early warning signs and why early help is crucial.

Deepika Padukone will celebrate her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026. She will also celebrate her 20 years in the film industry in 2026. The former model has been outspoken and honest about the causes she supports ever since she entered Bollywood.

In 2015, Deepika became the first Bollywood actress to publicly talk about her experience with depression. To raise awareness of stress, anxiety, depression, and mental health issues in India, she has founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation. The actress stated in a previous interview that she has never regretted sharing her struggles with depression.

In 2025, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also named actor Deepika Padukone as the first-ever "Mental Health Ambassador."

Why mental health matters

Mental health is an integral part of a person's overall health, directly influencing how a person thinks, feels and behaves, their ability to cope with stress, how someone interacts with other people on a personal level, how they make daily decisions, and so on. Mental health supports us to work productively, maintain meaningful relationships with other people and contribute positively to the improvement of society, while inadequate mental health has a clear and direct impact on many aspects of a person's life, including personal life, their ability to perform their job adequately, their physical health, and social functioning.

According to Dr Hamza Hussain, Head, Department of Mental Health, Ruby Hall Clinic, globally, mental health conditions are among the leading causes of disability, yet they continue to be misunderstood, minimised, or delayed in treatment. Poor mental health is strongly linked with chronic physical illnesses, substance misuse, reduced quality of life, and, in severe cases, suicide. This makes mental health care not a luxury or an optional add-on, but a fundamental requirement for a balanced and fulfilling life.

Most overlooked mental health condition

One of the most common yet frequently overlooked mental health conditions is depression. Many individuals live with early symptoms for months or even years, dismissing them as stress, weakness, or personality traits. Early identification is crucial because timely intervention can significantly reduce severity, duration, and long-term consequences.

Early signs of depression

Depression is often indicated by prolonged feelings of sadness, worthlessness or hopelessness that are present most days of the week and may last more than two weeks. An individual will also often experience a lack of enthusiasm for things they formally had enjoyment with; such as their hobbies, spending time with friends/family, working, etc.

Individuals who are at risk of developing depression will likely not experience a typical sleep pattern. Some people will have trouble going to sleep or staying asleep, and others may wake up too early in the morning. Changes may also occur with their appetite, which may result in an unexplained weight loss or gain. Many times, it is also reported that individuals become tired and lack the motivation to do anything, even with enough rest.

Cognitive and emotional changes are equally important. Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things can interfere with daily functioning. Feelings of excessive guilt, self-blame, or worthlessness may emerge. Increased irritability, restlessness, or emotional numbness are also common, particularly in younger individuals.

Recognising these signs early and seeking professional help can prevent progression and restore quality of life. Depression is treatable, and early support makes recovery faster and more sustainable.

