Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Debunking common myths about Fatty Liver

Fatty liver is a condition that has several common myths around including its symptoms and treatment. After skin, the Liver is the second largest organ of the human body. The role of the liver is to produce bile juice to digest fat and filter the toxins from the body. It helps in maintaining a healthy blood sugar level and performs other vital functions too. But at times, medical misinformation, half information, and half-truth give rise to medical myths. The continuous circulation of these myths related to one’s health can cause severe harm to the patient, resulting in worsening the condition even more. Fatty liver is one of the severe conditions that need immediate attention and also more awareness related to the myths out there.

What happens in the condition of Fatty liver?

Fatty liver, as the name suggests is a condition in which excess fat builds up in the Liver. The average accuracy of fat in a liver is less than 5 per cent of the total liver size. Building fat in the liver more than average can cause liver inflammation, which leads to liver failure or permanent liver damage. Pain in the right upper side of the abdomen, loss of appetite, swelling in legs, weight loss, fatigue are some serious symptoms of having the disease. In some cases, the person is unaware of having the condition.

The disease can be distinguished into two categories or types:

-Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

-Alcoholic fatty liver disease also called alcoholic steatohepatitis



Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) builds up in the body of a person with less and no alcohol intake at all, whereas the condition of Alcoholic fatty liver builds up in a person who has a history of heavy alcohol consumption.

Following myths about fatty liver should be debunked:

1. Fatty liver is a common disease and no big issue

Sometimes a normal functioning liver can also have a fatty liver as in some cases, the symptoms are less or none. There are commonly few stages of having a fatty liver with different symptoms from one to the other.

2. The fatty liver can’t be diagnosed

Physicians can diagnose the fatty acid depending on a particular patient’s liver health history, family health history with liver disease, recent health changes, and other medical conditions if the patient has any.

3. Only obese people are likely to develop Fatty liver

Obesity is one of the biggest reasons for developing fatty liver, but only obese people develop the disease is not always the case, the lean ones can also develop the disease. Anyone with a bad lifestyle, drinking habit, can evolve the disease.

4. Alcohol causes Fatty liver

As mentioned above, the disease highly affects the person with heavy alcohol consumption, but a teetotaller is also affected by the disease equally. Having a high sugar diet and being diabetic increases the risk by 30%.

5. Women have more chances of developing fatty liver

The risk of fatty liver is common in both genders. Symptoms of the fatty liver may vary from person to person but the risks are equal for all.

Ayurveda recommendations for a Fatty liver patient

The ancient method of medication, the Ayurveda, has some tips and herbs for a healthy diet that proves effective for the patient dealing with fatty liver. A healthy liver includes a healthy diet.

-Daily workout improves liver health.

-Replace the spicy food with healthy fruits and steamed vegetables.

Ayurvedic herbs for healthy Liver

Milk Thistle is a detox that clears the toxins from the liver and kidney. It may also help to reduce the fibrosis in the liver. Add food and herbs with more cooling properties to your daily diet like aloe vera, neem, karela, and Bhumi amla. Drink green tea as it reduces the amount of liver damage.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound of garlic supports liver health. Intake of raw garlic reduces the risk of cancer in the liver. Add Kutki, a most recommended ayurvedic component along with 1 tbsp aloe vera juice and 1 tsp honey, help in the secretion of liver enzymes.



(This article is attributed to Mr. Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)