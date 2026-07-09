Iran releases first footage of Khamenei's residence destroyed in US-Israel strikes | Video

Tehran:

Iranian state media, for the first time, released the unseen footage showing the damaged residence compound of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2025, in which he was killed.

Here's the video | WATCH

The 35-second video, broadcast by Iran's state television and also published on Khamenei's official website, shows the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya, the main hall inside the Supreme Leader's Tehran compound, strewn with debris and bearing visible signs of extensive destruction.

The hall had long served as the main venue for Khamenei's public addresses and religious gatherings throughout his rule.

The newly released footage offers the first visual glimpse of the scale of damage caused by the attack that killed the 86-year-old leader on the opening day of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Khamenei was killed along with several members of his family, including his 14-month-old granddaughter, in the strike on the compound. His son and current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, was also reportedly injured in the attack.

Khamenei's funeral

Khamenei's mortal remains will be laid to rest next to the shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, his hometown, on July 9, bringing to a close the six-day state funeral that began in Tehran on July 4.

Before the burial, the funeral procession passes through Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala. According to Iranian state media, Khamenei's body was taken into the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam, as thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects on the fifth day of the funeral ceremonies.

A spokesperson for the funeral headquarters said the procession would continue to Karbala before the body is flown back to Iran for burial. Khamenei's casket, draped in the Iranian flag, was carried through the streets of Najaf by mourners as part of the large-scale procession.

The six-day funeral journey -- which has passed through Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala -- has drawn millions of mourners, along with foreign dignitaries and political representatives from across the region and beyond.

Notably, Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to make an appearance at the funeral ceremonies, which are unfolding over several days. He is believed to be in hiding after reportedly being wounded in the airstrike that killed his father.

Also Read: Iran hits back with 'finger on the trigger' warning as Trump vows 'hit them hard tonight'