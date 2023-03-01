Debina Bonnerjee detected with influenza B virus: How is it different from Type A? Know symptoms, treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is Influenza B virus different from Type A? Symptoms, treatment, and prevention

TV actress Debina Banerjee recently returned from an international trip to Sri Lanka and has been detected with the influenza B virus. She has been taking precautions already and is on her way to recovery. But do you know what is influenza B virus? Human-infecting influenza viruses can be divided into three main groups: A, B, and C.

Type A influenza is a highly contagious virus that can spread illness and trigger outbreaks. It is classified by subtypes and strains, in contrast to a type B infection, and new strains cannot be avoided by previous vaccines. Wild birds are the natural hosts for a type A virus, making them vulnerable to pandemics.

Type B infections naturally occur in humans. They are more prevalent than type A and less prevalent during the flu season. The genetic makeup of the B virus strains changes more slowly than that of influenza A. This significantly lowers the likelihood of a type B influenza pandemic spreading widely.

Symptoms

While the flu can cause severe symptoms, it can look similar to an ordinary cold. The influenza virus is a contagious illness accompanied by symptoms such as coughing, runny or stuffy noses, sneezing, sore throat, fever, headache, exhaustion, chills, and body aches. It can also attack the respiratory system and lead to widespread illness outbreaks. If symptoms don't get better after more than a week, an appointment with the doctor is necessary.

Detection of Influenza A

A doctor needs to test for the flu virus before treating the ailment by swabbing your throat or nose. Results may not be reliable, so a diagnosis may be based on symptoms or the results of further flu testing.

Treatment

Neuraminidase inhibitors such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu®), zanamivir (Relenza®), and peramivir (Rapivab®) are antiviral medications used to treat influenza A and B strains of the virus. It works by blocking the activity of neuraminidase on the virus surface and should be administered within 48 hours of the onset of flu symptoms for immediate relief. Rapid identification and treatment are essential for successful treatment.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company's new drug, baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza), was approved by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018. This antiviral medication aids in preventing influenza virus replication and can also lessen flu symptoms.

Despite their effectiveness, these drugs may have negative side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. However, it is important to stay hydrated and to loosen up any mucus in the chest if using over-the-counter medicine.

Prevention

Annual vaccines are the most effective method of preventing the spread of influenza, providing protection from three to four different influenza viruses during the flu season. Other measures to stop the spread include washing your hands regularly, avoiding large groups, covering your mouth while coughing or sneezing, and remaining at home for 24 hours to keep the fever under control.

