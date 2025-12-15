COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths: What AIIMS Delhi autopsy study found in young adults A year-long AIIMS Delhi autopsy study finds no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination to sudden deaths in young adults, highlighting heart disease as the leading cause.

New Delhi:

A thorough one-year autopsy-based observational research carried out at AIIMS, Delhi, confirmed the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations by finding no evidence connecting vaccination with unexpected deaths in young adults.

The study reported that sudden death in young adults is a significant concern requiring targeted public health strategies, highlighting that coronary artery disease remains the leading cause of these deaths. It further asserted that respiratory and unexplained deaths warrant further investigation, which claimed the highest number of lives, followed by cardiovascular causes.

A team of experts from AIIMS, Delhi, other colleges in Delhi and Chandigarh, conducted the study, titled “Burden of Sudden Death in Young Adults: A One-Year Observational Study at a Tertiary Care Centre in India” which has been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), one of the leading journal of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A detailed evaluation of the sudden death cases was carried out by a multidisciplinary team of experts through verbal autopsy, post-mortem imaging, conventional autopsy, and histopathological examination.

According to the PTI report, the research involved examining the cases of sudden deaths in adults aged 18-45 over one year. No statistically significant association was found between COVID-19 vaccination status and sudden deaths in the young population, the study reported.

The COVID-19 vaccination status and the illness history were comparable between the older and young age groups, with no causal relationship established in the age, vaccination status and sudden deaths.

Cardiovascular system-related causes constituted the most common cause of death in young, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of deaths, followed by respiratory-related causes (20 per cent) and other non-cardiac conditions, the study said.

The findings are consistent with global scientific evidence affirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Sudheer Arava, Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi, asserted that the publication of this study assumes particular significance in light of misleading claims and unverified reports suggesting a connection between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths.

He urged the citizens to trust authentic sources for scientific information, particularly concerning public health matters. “Citizens are advised to rely on credible scientific sources and avoid misinformation that may undermine public confidence in proven public health interventions,” Dr Arava added.

He further said that scientific and evidence-based research must guide public understanding and discourse, refuting the claims of any links between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths.

Health experts noted that while sudden deaths in younger individuals are tragic, but are often linked to underlying medical conditions that often remain undiagnosed, particularly cardiovascular diseases, requiring focused public health interventions such as early screening, lifestyle modification, and timely medical care.

