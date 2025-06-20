Could your leftovers be harming your gut health this monsoon? Know from an expert An expert shares insights on how leftovers can potentially harm gut health during monsoon, offering valuable tips on food safety and handling to minimise risks.

New Delhi:

The monsoon season offers much-needed respite from the heat and brings with it vibrant greenery and cooler breezes. However, it also brings increased humidity, heightened microbial activity, and a shift in how our bodies—especially our digestive systems—function. At a time when many of us lean on leftovers for convenience, it becomes important to ask: are these stored meals still safe and suitable for your gut?

Why does digestion become more delicate during the monsoon?

According to Nidhi Nahata, Lifestyle coach, our digestive fire—or agni—tends to weaken in wet, humid weather, as per traditional wisdom. The humidity in the air, swinging temperatures, and decreased physical activity might cause slow digestion, decreased enzyme effectiveness, and elevated gut sensitivity. Thus, even relatively safe foods could trigger fatigue, gas, and acidity.

By their own nature, leftovers are foods whose freshness and brilliance are already starting to wane. Especially in a damp environment, the longer they sit, the more vulnerable they become to bacterial proliferation, nutrient degradation, and small energetic changes impacting how our bodies digest them.

How do leftovers change over time?

Freshly cooked meals retain prana, the vital life force believed to support nourishment and digestion. As food sits in the fridge, particularly during moist, warm conditions, this energy diminishes. Enzymes break down, textures change, and subtle microbial imbalances begin to take hold—even if the food appears visually fine and smells okay.

These changes are heightened during monsoon season. Common foods like rice, dals, or sabzis kept too long may have a microbial burden hard for the digestive system to control in this season, thus making us more susceptible to gut pains and diseases.

More sophisticated techniques for managing leftovers

Tossing out any leftovers is not always the right course of action. Instead of that, consider handling them more purposefully to keep supported digestion and healthy meals:

Eat leftovers within 24 to 36 hours, especially in warm weather. The more food sits, the worse its safety and quality become.

Choose stainless steel or glass over plastic containers to keep food quality and avoid chemical contamination.

Keep away from reheating food multiple times. Once, only reheat what you plan to consume; regular warming may cause nutrient loss and promote bacterial development.

Refresh the food before serving with fresh elements. Add digestion-friendly ingredients like fresh coriander, lemon juice, ginger, or lightly sautéed herbs to boost both flavour and gut comfort.

Since semi-cooked or pre-cut components spoil quicker than fully cooked meals, resist storing them.

Trust your sensations. Skip it if something smells off, appears odd, or feels distinct in texture—even if it's within the so-called "safe" window.

Who should exercise extreme caution?

Children, the elderly, those recovering from illness, or anybody with a delicate digestive system should exercise additional care when consuming leftovers or cooled meals throughout the monsoon. What others may consider acceptable can cause digestive issues for those with weak immune systems or gut sensitivity.

This is knowledge, not remorse or concern over leftovers. Good meal preparation and eating promote health. When eaten mechanistically, especially throughout a season needing more digestive care, it could subtly cause pain. Stop before reaching for that stored meal and ask yourself: is this still nutrient-rich, or is it merely simple convenience? That moment of introspection presents possibilities to enhance your overall health and stomach.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss Treatments in India: Here's what expert recommend amid growing demand