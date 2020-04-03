Coronavirus pandemic's impact on education of children with special needs

Image Source : PUSATTERAPIANAK/INSTAGRAM Education has become difficult for children with special needs amid lockdown.

Amid the global pandemic of COVID-19, mental health is really getting affected. People are worried and schools are shut in this period, which has a huge impact on the education of not only regular children but also of children with special needs. A question that disturbs the most is, "shall we teach them online or not and how?".

Education is becoming difficult for children with special needs. They are affected because their memory and retention power is not similar to others. The best pedagogy to retain and continue learning is offered to be through educational games and self-engaging activities.

There is a wonderful saying that 'Teach me the way I learn, not learn the way I teach' and this is the time to execute the same.

The COVID-19 has given an opportunity to all the parents of children with special needs to become a great mentor to their children and assist them in learning through multiple mediums such as digital and worksheets. It would not only build the confidence of the children but also help in seeking the true potential of children with special needs with the help of self-discipline.

To make multiple colors of disability such as Autism, Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Learning Disability, etc. and their challenges to work as a superpower in this outbreak, education solution company AIMS Media has converted all their educational services, including vocational, recreational and academic into online/virtual through video conferencing mediums such as zoom, got to training, got to meeting, skype etc.

AIMS Media understood the convenient mode of learning and applied pedagogy across India and overseas, which is working effectively for children with special needs.

In the World Autism Awareness Month, AIMS Media started a search engine named "Young Creation", which has been designed keeping in mind all the challenges and favorites which are focused to enhance multiple functional areas such as motor skills, cognitive skills, comprehensive learning and many more.

The organisation is also coming up with a series of online classes, which shall be broadcast on various social media platforms and people at large can benefit from these classes on a pro-bono basis.

The academics and operations team says, "We are ready to supply any kind of curriculum, content, syllabus and training program to everyone everywhere".

Further, they stressed that "experiential and continuous learning is the key to success and mental happiness".