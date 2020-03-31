Coronavirus myths busted: High temperature kills virus to not eating non-veg food, doctors give reality check

The world these days has united to fight against the novel coronavirus that has emerged from China's Wuhan city. People are locked down inside their house and are observing social distancing. During this time people are staying back at home and spending their free time surfing on the internet or by interacting with their closed ones through the mediums of WhatsApp and Facebook. As fear grips the nation, a lot of messages and videos that have been doing rounds on the social media claim and give false information about the coronavirus. This apart from creating confusion do not help. India TV brings a special segment where doctors reveal the reality about these myths that are being spread online:

Does patting on the back kills coronavirus?

Many such rumors are spreading on social media that if a person is patted on his back, the coronavirus dies. Doctor Sanjeev from China said that there is no reality behind this at all. Doing so can only release the mucus and not a virus.