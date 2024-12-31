Consuming too much whole spices in winter can cause these 5 harmful effects on health

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL One should not consume too much in winter

In winter, we start consuming more whole spices. This is because we need to keep the body warm during cold days, and whole spices have a warming effect. Whole spices like cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, cardamom, and ginger have medicinal properties that increase the body's immunity in the cold season. These spices not only improve the digestive system but also protect against problems like colds, coughs, and flu.

Cinnamon and ginger keep the body warm from the inside by increasing blood circulation. Black pepper and cloves help reduce sore throats and protect against bacteria. Cardamom not only gives fragrance but also improves digestion. Hot drinks prepared from these spices, like kadhai or masala tea, are very popular in winter.

Apart from this, these spices are also used to add taste and warmth to dishes in winter. Consuming them regularly protects the body from the ill effects of cold, and energy remains in the body. But while whole spices keep the body warm, on the other hand, consuming them in excess during winter can cause much harm to the body. In this article, we will learn about the ill effects of consuming too many whole spices during winter.

1. Digestion can get worse.

Excessive consumption of whole spices in winter can harm the digestive system. Spices like black pepper and cloves are pungent. This can increase digestion. This can cause gas, indigestion, and a burning sensation in the stomach. Especially those who have weak digestion should take these spices in balanced quantities.

2. Body temperature may increase

Whole spices like ginger and cinnamon create more heat in the body. Excessive heat can cause skin rashes, itching, or sweating. If someone's body temperature is already hot, then consuming too many whole spices can cause skin-related diseases.

3. Avoid whole spices in pregnancy

If pregnant women consume more whole spices, then stomach-related problems like gas or indigestion can occur. Excessive consumption of whole spices in winter can be harmful for pregnant women. These spices can increase the contraction of the uterus. Therefore, one should eat light food during pregnancy.

4. Blood pressure may increase

Spices like cinnamon and black pepper increase blood circulation. Their excessive consumption can be harmful to high blood pressure patients. They can put pressure on the heart and increase the heartbeat, which can have a bad effect on health.

5. Skin allergy may increase

Some people may be allergic to whole spices. Excessive consumption of ginger, cinnamon, and cardamom can cause sore throat, skin rashes, or breathing problems. Therefore, if there is a possibility of allergy, these spices should be taken in small quantities only.

In winter, whole spices are beneficial for keeping the body warm and boosting immunity, but their excessive consumption can have a bad effect on health. Therefore, whole spices should always be consumed in balanced quantities.

