Constant snacking and drinking during New Year can impact your health, expert shares prevention tips

Constant snacking and drinking during New Year can impact your health.

As the clock strikes midnight and a brand-new year unfolds, most of us tend to let our hair down and indulge in our favourite treats and drinks. It is perfectly understandable to want to celebrate, but overindulging in unhealthy snacks and excessive alcohol can have severe consequences for our health. If we are mindful of our food and drink choices during the New Year's celebrations, we can ensure a happy, healthy, and hangover-free start to the year.

Effects on the Intestinal System:

Continuous high-calorie or sugar intake can be associated with the following problems:

Gut dysbiosis

When we spoke to Dr Shaheen Guy, MBBS, Senior Medical Officer, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, he said that a diet, which is high in sugars, can cause an unbalance in the gut microbiota, leading to inflammation within the gut and poor gastrointestinal function. This can increase the predisposition to infection and several other metabolic disorders.

Chronic inflammation

A diet that incorporates both high-fat and sugar diets with low-fibre fruits and vegetables leads to chronic inflammation.

Metabolic syndrome

A group of diseases characterised by high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat, and abnormal cholesterol levels that are at risk for cardiovascular diseases.

Liver disease

Overconsumption of sweetened beverages, especially those with high fructose, causes fatty liver disease and insulin resistance.

Gout

Intake of sweetened beverages, especially those containing high-fructose corn syrup, can contribute to gout, an arthritis disease.

Obesity

Overconsumption of sugar can stimulate the reward pathway in the brain, which is associated with dopamine release and cravings. This can contribute to the development of obesity.

Maternal health

A high-sugar diet during pregnancy and lactation can lead to metabolic or neurological diseases in the offspring.



The Alarming Effects of Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Short-term effects that Alcohol can cause: Alcohol poisoning, Upset stomach /Irritable bowel Syndrome, Bloating, Headaches, Dizziness, Loss of coordination and concentration, Memory loss, Vomiting and Fatigue.

Long-term effects that Alcohol can include Heart diseases, Stroke, High blood pressure, Liver diseases, Cancer, Diabetes, Dementia, Heart attacks, and Liver cirrhosis.

Alcohol also causes many other chronic problems such as - Digestive problems, Eye problems, Birth defects, Bone damage, Weakened immune system, Sexual function and period issues, anaemia, and fertility issues. In addition to medical problems, it contributes to many Social ill effects such as Break-up of relationships, unemployment, Financial crises, Homelessness, Aggressive behaviour, loss of judgement and decision-making abilities.

Enjoy the festive season responsibly by adopting the following practical tips:

Eat before heading out to parties to avoid overindulging in unhealthy snacks.

Opt for healthier alternatives like fruits, nuts, and veggie sticks with hummus, etc.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Take inventory of your habits, stick to the recommendations, choose your drinks wisely and also make an effort to cut back.

Alternate between drinks with water or other low-calorie beverages.

Get enough sleep and regular exercise to counterbalance that overindulgence during the New Year's Celebrations.

Wishing you a very Happy and healthy New Year!!