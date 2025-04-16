Consuming antibiotics can cause damage to stomach; know side effects from expert Learn how antibiotics can harm your stomach and overall health. Expert insights reveal potential side effects and risks. Understand the impact of antibiotics on your digestive system and make informed decisions.

New Delhi:

Nowadays people have become very alert about gut health. Eating and drinking has the fastest effect on our gut health. Gut means our stomach, i.e., large intestine. Thousands of bacteria are found in the gut, whose weight is around 1 kg according to an estimate. These small bacteria play an important role in the stomach and digestion. But it is not that only good bacteria live in the gut. There are some bad bacteria in the gut too, which sometimes attack. Let us know how to keep gut health good and what the enemies of the good bacteria growing in the gut are.

During the India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend programme, we talked to Dr Amarendra Singh Puri (Vice Chairman, IDSH, Medanta) about how to take care of gut health and found out what proves to be dangerous for gut health. Dr Amarendra Singh Puri said that 'Many times you get an infection, and you start taking antibiotics. Antibiotics are used to cure the infection, but these medicines, along with killing the bacteria, also affect the stomach, i.e., gut health.

Antibiotics damage good bacteria

When we repeatedly consume antibiotics for a long time, it also damages the gut bacteria. Especially after 50-60 years, when biodiversity is lost. In such a situation, these antibiotics start damaging the good bacteria. Which can cause diarrhoea. There is one mild diarrhoea, which is called antibiotic-associated diarrhoea, and the other is so serious that it can even lead to death. This happens when all the good bacteria in the gut die. When only bad bacteria survive, they can damage the intestine. They can damage the kidney. Even death can occur in such a situation.

Use antibiotics wisely

Doctor Amarendra Singh Puri says that antibiotics should be used with caution. If someone has an upset stomach, people take antibiotics, which is completely wrong. Because most of the problems that occur at a young age are self-limiting. These are viral diarrhoeas. In this, the benefits of antibiotics are very few, and the harm is very high. Therefore, take antibiotics only on the advice of a doctor. The use of polypharmacy, i.e., multiple use of antibiotics, is not right. Especially those who are older should avoid it. If you take any antibiotic for 1 month, it can cause a lot of harm.

Poor gut health gives rise to these diseases

If gut health is poor for a long time, it increases the risk of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune disease means that the cells of your body start attacking you. This can cause you to have an autoimmune pancreas, autoimmune thyroid, and an autoimmune nervous system. Gut bacteria play a very important role in this. In such a situation, the bacteria found inside our body attack our own body, due to which the intestine starts getting badly damaged. Two diseases come under this—ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Both of these are autoimmune diseases.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Is your skincare routine increasing the risk of skin cancer? Know what expert has to say