Is your skincare routine increasing the risk of skin cancer? Know what expert has to say

New Delhi:

Skin cancer is connected to frequent exposure to the sun. The ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage the DNA in the skin cells, which causes abnormal growth. In recent years, the heat in the summer seasons has been higher than ever; the temperatures are rising, and so is the risk of skin cancer. It is a very common type of cancer that can also be preventable by taking the right steps.

Apart from exposure to UV rays from the sun, other factors can increase the chances of skin cancer. Any family history related to the same or a weak immune system can also lead to skin cancer. Thorough awareness, proper education, and early detection of the symptoms can help reduce the chances of causing the disease.

According to Dr Asmita Dhekne Chebbi, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, the current generation is highly devoted to daily skincare routines and uses multiple skincare or beauty products due to the influence of international skincare products, specifically flawless glass skin that the Korean population promotes. Concerns have been rising recently on whether these skincare routines also contribute to skin cancer.

Many dermatologists have encouraged individuals to use sunscreen, serums, and other beauty products to prevent it. These beauty products contain chemicals that help in preventing the disease; they protect individuals from UV radiation. Even though there are concerns about whether these products cause skin cancer, there is no proper evidence. Still, individuals are raising questions about whether the daily use of these products can lead to other long-term health issues.

Some of the skincare products containing certain chemical substances can lead to other forms of cancer. Also, the use of products that are produced internationally may not completely suit Indian skin. A well-known skincare product, originally made in the US, contains preservatives such as parabens. It has the potential to put hormones at risk, which can lead to hormone-related cancers such as breast cancer. The Indian version of the product is made without preservatives. Other US-based products also contain high levels of benzene that can lead to leukaemia and other diseases.

Not using skincare products, particularly sunscreens with SPF 30 or above, has the potential to cause skin cancer. But there is also criticism arising about oxybenzone, a common ingredient found mostly in sunscreens, having the potential to cause other health issues.

There is no factual information on the connection between skincare routines and skin cancer, but certain substances used in these products raise other health-related concerns. Being informed about the ingredients used in these products can reduce putting one’s health at risk, and individuals can choose healthier skincare options.

