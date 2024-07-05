Conjunctivitis and Monsoon: Effective tips to prevent pink eyes during rainy season

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Effective tips to prevent pink eyes during the rainy season.

The greenery caused by rain gives relief to the eyes, but can also become a problem for their health. Conjunctivitis, fungal, viral, bacterial infections and allergies increase the trouble during rainy days. In such a situation, one has to suffer from redness, dryness, itching and pain in the eyes. Due to this many times headaches and migraine also get triggered. Therefore, one should take utmost care of the eyes in this season. By the way, eye care is necessary in every season because there are many things in modern lifestyle which are enemies of the eyes. Like staying online for long hours for work and studies, radiation and pollution. Glaucoma, cataracts and myopia also should not be ignored. The increasing cases of these diseases are making adults as well as children wear thick glasses. In such a situation, eye problems can be overcome to a great extent by taking the help of yoga.

Common eye problems during the rainy season

Conjunctivitis

Viral Infection

Bacterial Infection

Allergy in the eyes

Symptoms of conjunctivitis

Redness

Dryness

Itching

Swelling of the eyelids

Pain in the eyes

Red Eyes

Swelling

Watery eyes

Causes of pink eyes

A bad lifestyle is the enemy of pink eyes. However, a few other factors like online study, work, radiation, pollution, cataracts, glaucoma, myopia and others.

How to improve eyesight

You can improve your eyesight by doing pranayama for 30 minutes in the morning and evening. Also, practice Anulom-Vilom and Bhramari 7 times. Drink 'Maha Triphala Ghrita', take 1 teaspoon of it and mix it with milk. Consume it twice a day after meals. You can also aloe vera and amla juice. Triphala and rose water also work wonders.

Home remedies

Take 1 teaspoon white onion juice, 1 tsp ginger lemon juice, 3 teaspoons honey and 3 teaspoons rose water. Mix all of them in gooseberry juice. Put two drops of the mixture in the eyes every morning and evening.

