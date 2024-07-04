Water-borne diseases during monsoon: Know symptoms and prevention tips for cholera, typhoid and hepatitis

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Symptoms and prevention tips for water-borne diseases.

Every year, the onset of monsoons brings in a much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, but it also brings with it a host of illnesses. Presently we are seeing an increase in the number of waterborne diseases such as cholera, jaundice and typhoid. The route of infection is feco-oral which means contamination of drinking food and water with the feces of someone harbouring these infections. Following are the symptoms of these diseases -

Cholera is characterised by severe diarrhoea, commonly called rice watery stools due to its appearance, vomiting, severe dehydration and leg cramps. Prevention focuses on ensuring access to safe drinking water through filtration, boiling, or chlorination. Promoting good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing with soap and water, especially before eating or preparing food, is essential. Educating communities on safe food preparation and consumption further reduces the risk of cholera outbreaks.

Typhoid is characterised by high-grade fever, the typical feature of which is an increase in temperature as the day advances. Additionally, there may be abdominal pain, constipation loose stools and severe headache. Vaccination against typhoid is recommended, especially before travel to endemic regions. Boiling or treating water before consumption and avoiding risky food practices, like consuming raw vegetables washed in contaminated water, are vital preventive measures. Improved sanitation facilities and hygiene practices play a crucial role in preventing typhoid transmission.

Hepatitis A and E are characterised by fever, decrease in appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal discomfort and yellowish discolouration of eyes and skin. Vaccination is highly effective in preventing hepatitis A outbreaks. Ensuring proper sanitation and hygiene, including regular handwashing with soap after using the toilet and before handling food, is critical in controlling its spread.

When we spoke to Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, regarding the same, he explained that typhoid and cholera are bacterial illnesses which require proper antibiotic course with hydration. Hepatitis is a viral illness which is self-limiting and requires mostly symptomatic treatment.

Some precautions that may be followed to avoid these illnesses are -

Drink only boiled, treated, or bottled water.

Wash hands with soap and clean water, especially before eating and using the toilet

Eat food that is thoroughly cooked and avoid raw or undercooked seafood.

Avoid street food.

Hepatitis A vaccine and typhoid vaccine are effective in preventing infection.

General preventive measures for all these diseases include community education on safe water storage and handling, promoting hygiene behaviours, and improving sanitation infrastructure. According to Dr Manoj Sharma, Additional Director, Fortis Vasant Kunj, timely detection and prompt treatment of cases also help mitigate the impact of these waterborne diseases on public health.

