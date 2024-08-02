Friday, August 02, 2024
     
  4. Cold and cough during monsoon? Consume 2 cloves before sleeping at night to get relief

Cold and cough during monsoon? Consume 2 cloves before sleeping at night to get relief

Clove has several Ayurvedic properties that provide relief from problems like stress, stomach problems, Parkinson's, body pain, etc. Even during monsoons, one must consume cloves to get relief from colds and coughs.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2024 12:14 IST
Eat 2 cloves before sleeping to get relief from cold
Image Source : FREEPIK Eat 2 cloves before sleeping to get relief from the cold and cough.

In Ayurveda, cloves are said to be very beneficial for health. If this spice which is full of medicinal properties is consumed regularly, then you can avoid many serious problems. Cloves, which are black and small in appearance, are rich in many Ayurvedic properties. It has many antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help in the treatment of many diseases. Apart from anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, essential elements like vitamin E, vitamin C, folate, riboflavin, vitamin A, thiamine, and vitamin D, omega 3 fatty acids are found in it, which take great care of health. Now, let us know what will be the benefits of eating only 2 cloves at night and how to consume it.

Eating 2 cloves at night will have these benefits:

Stomach problems: Consuming cloves will give you relief from stomach problems like constipation, acidity, and gas. Consuming cloves also helps the digestive system to function properly.

Bad Breath: If you have cavities in your teeth and your mouth smells bad, then cloves are beneficial for you. Chew 2 cloves before going to bed at night. This will get rid of cavities and also eliminate toothache.

Headache: If you have a headache problem, then to get rid of it, chew 2 cloves before going to bed at night. You will get relief. 

Cold and cough: If you suffer from a lot of cold and cough then consume 2 cloves every night before going to bed. 

Immunity: If your immunity is very weak then start consuming it daily. You will see the benefits in a few days. 

Viral Infection: To get relief from problems like viral infection, bronchitis, sinus, asthma, etc., you should consume cloves daily. 

How to consume cloves?

Before going to bed at night, chew 2 cloves thoroughly and then drink 1 glass of lukewarm water. If you want, mix the powder of 2 cloves in lukewarm water and drink it. 

ALSO READ: Suffering from acidity, gas problems? Include these in diet to keep your digestive system healthy

