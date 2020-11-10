Chilli peppers may increase your lifespan says study: Know 5 other reasons for including them in your diet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Health benefits of chilli peppers

A taste for spicy food could have unexpected benefits, according to research set to be presented this week at the conference of the American Heart Association. People who regularly eat food containing child peppers have a "significantly reduced risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or cancer," says a paper based on the health and dietary records of more than 570,000 test subjects in the United States, Italy, China and Iran.

Therefore, here we are with five more reasons to increase your red pepper consumption:

Increases immunity

Red peppers contain more than 200 percent of your daily vitamin C intake. Besides being a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps the proper absorption of iron. If you are iron deficient, try combining red peppers with your iron source for maximum absorption.

Prevents anemia

Red bell peppers are a great source of vitamin B6 and folate. Both these vitamins and minerals can help prevent anemia.

Good for eyes

Red bell peppers help support healthy night vision. Red bell peppers are high in vitamin A, which helps to support healthy eyesight, especially night vision. So when it comes to bell peppers, seeing red is a good thing!

Packed with antioxidants

Red bell peppers are packed with antioxidants. The combined effects of vitamin A and C create a great antioxidant capacity, and with lycopene in the mix, the red bell pepper becomes a top notch superfood. Lycopene is what makes tomatoes and peppers red. Red peppers are one of the highest veggies in lycopene, which has been shown to help prevent many cancers including prostate and lung.

Burns more calories

Recent research has shown that sweet red peppers can activate thermogenesis and increase metabolic rate. Red bell peppers do not contain capsaicin, which is what makes peppers hot and causes us to sweat, but they do have a mild thermogenic action that increases our metabolism without increasing our heart rate and blood pressure like the hot peppers do.

