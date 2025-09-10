A doctor explains why timely vaccination is the best gift for your child Vaccines are a shield of protection for children. Timely immunisation prevents deadly diseases, strengthens immunity, and ensures a healthier future.

New Delhi:

Parents, ensure that your children are vaccinated as recommended by the doctor. It is a known fact that vaccines are one of the safest and most effective ways to protect children from serious diseases and ensure a healthier future.

So, schedule an appointment with the doctor without any further delay. So, get vaccinated and stay safe!

Why child vaccination is important

Immunisation keeps children safe from life-threatening infections like measles, polio, hepatitis, and whooping cough. Currently, a large number of children are suffering from various preventable diseases, and timely vaccination ensures that children stay healthy and grow without the burden of diseases that once caused widespread deaths. Every parent wants their child to grow up healthy, strong, and free from preventable diseases.

Expert advice on timely immunisation

According to Dr Milind Jambagi, Head of Paediatric Intensivist (PICU) and Emergency Services and Paediatrician, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Pune, one of the most effective ways to ensure this is through timely vaccination. Vaccines are safe, proven, and among the greatest achievements of modern medicine. They not only protect children from serious illnesses but also secure a healthier future for entire communities.

A vital reminder of the role vaccines play in safeguarding children. Immunisation is more than just an injection; it is a shield that protects against life-threatening infections such as measles, polio, hepatitis, whooping cough, pneumonia, and meningitis.

Vaccines will shield against deadly diseases. So, vaccines like BCG (for tuberculosis), polio, hepatitis B, DTP/DTaP, Hib, MMR, rotavirus, pneumococcal, influenza, varicella, hepatitis A, typhoid, and HPV help prevent illnesses that can raise morbidity and mortality rates in patients. They help to build stronger immunity.

Recommended vaccines for children

Some important vaccines that help build strong immunity and prevent life-threatening infections include:

BCG (tuberculosis)

Polio

Hepatitis B

DTP/DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough)

Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Rotavirus

Pneumococcal vaccine

Influenza

Varicella (chickenpox)

Hepatitis A

Typhoid

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Benefits of vaccination for children and society

Immunised children are healthier, less likely to face complications, and better able to grow and thrive. Healthy children miss fewer school days, perform better academically, and participate more actively in social and learning activities. Vaccinating children reduces the overall spread of infections, protecting even those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, and herd immunity is created.

Vaccination is a responsibility that goes beyond individual families; it protects entire communities. Skipping or delaying vaccines increases the risk of outbreaks and puts vulnerable lives at risk.

The take-home message for parents

Parents are urged to adhere to the child’s vaccination schedule, stay in touch with the paediatrician when it comes to timely doses, stay informed, and follow the guidelines given by the expert. By ensuring children are vaccinated on time, parents give them the gift of protection, resilience, and a brighter future. So, understand that vaccines save lives. Protect your child and protect your community.

