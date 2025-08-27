Type 1 diabetes in children: 10 early signs you shouldn’t ignore Type 1 diabetes usually happens in children, wherein the body’s immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, which increases blood sugar levels in the body. When the condition is detected at an early stage, it can be managed. Here are some warning signs of type 1 diabetes in kids.

Diabetes is a condition wherein you tend to have chronic high blood sugar levels, and this can happen due to various reasons. While in most cases, it is a lifestyle disease, a lot of people also have an autoimmune disorder, which leads to high blood sugar levels, and this is known as type 1 diabetes.

This form of diabetes usually happens in children, wherein the body’s immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, leading to a lack of insulin needed for cells to use sugar in the body. This causes your body to accumulate sugar in your blood vessels, thereby increasing your blood sugar levels. When the condition is detected at an early stage, it can be managed. Here are some early warning signs of type 1 diabetes in children.

Early warning signs of type 1 diabetes in children

Frequent urination (Polyuria): Children may start using the bathroom more often, especially waking up at night to urinate. This happens because excess glucose in the blood tends to draw water into the urine. Excessive thirst (Polydipsia): Constant urination makes kids feel extremely thirsty. They may drink more water, often, than usual. Increased hunger (Polyphagia): Despite eating more, children may still feel hungry because the body cannot properly use glucose for energy. Sudden weight loss: Even with normal or increased appetite, kids may lose weight as the body breaks down fat and muscle for energy. Fatigue and low energy: Children may seem unusually tired, weak or less active because their cells aren’t getting enough glucose. Blurred vision: High blood sugar can cause swelling in the eyes, leading to temporary vision problems. Irritability and mood changes: Unexplained mood swings, crankiness or difficulty concentrating may be an early symptom. Fruity-smelling breath: When the body burns fat for energy, it produces ketones, leading to a sweet and fruity breath odour. Slow healing of wounds: Minor cuts, bruises or infections may take longer to heal, which signals poor glucose control. Nausea and vomiting: If blood sugar gets very high, it can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which often happens along with stomach pain, nausea or vomiting.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

