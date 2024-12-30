Chandra Namaskar helps in increasing the fertility of women, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chandra Namaskar helps in the fertility of women

Today's modern lifestyle, unbalanced diet, and increasing pollution have had a profound impact on women's health. Especially, its effect on fertility is visible. Stress, irregular routines, and lack of physical activity have disturbed the hormonal balance of women, due to which problems like PCOS, PCOD, and endometriosis have become common.

Poor diet, such as the consumption of junk food and processed food, causes a lack of nutrition in the body. Along with this, work stress and lack of physical activity are causing irregular periods in women. In such a situation, yoga asanas like Chandra Namaskar can prove to be very beneficial. In this article, know from yoga expert Smriti what the benefits of Chandra Namaskar are for women.

Benefits of Chandra Namaskar

Chandra Namaskar, an ancient method of yoga, helps in improving the physical and physiological state of women. It helps in balancing the hormones. According to yoga expert Smriti, "Chandra Namaskar is especially beneficial for women in the luteal phase. It helps to increase immunity and improve overall health."

Regulates menstrual cycle: Chandra Namaskar relieves stress from the body and improves blood flow, which makes the menstrual cycle regular. Helpful in increasing fertility: This yoga asana increases oxygen and blood circulation in the reproductive organs. It is not only beneficial for infertility but also increases the chances of pregnancy. Improves AMH Levels: AMH is a major indicator of improvement exercises. By doing Chandra Namaskar regularly, it can be improved. Improves Ovarian Health: Chandra Namaskar controls conditions like PCOS and PCOD. It improves fertility in women by improving the health of the ovaries. Relieves Endometriosis and Fibroids: Chandra Namaskar reduces the pain of endometriosis and fibroids and improves blood circulation. Strengthens the Uterus: This yoga asana strengthens the muscles of the uterus, which makes pregnancy easier. It is especially beneficial for women who have faced repeated miscarriages.

Chandra Namaskar helps in weight loss by increasing metabolism. It also removes fertility problems associated with obesity. Chandra Namaskar balances the body and provides mental peace. It also increases physical strength and stamina.

So, Chandra Namaskar is an effective yoga practice to improve women's fertility. It not only improves reproductive health but also balances the overall health of women. Make it a part of your daily routine and do it as per the advice of your doctor.

