Cervical cancer risk increases with smoking; know its symptoms and treatments

Cervical cancer is a health ailment that affects primarily the body of a woman. It is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is a life-threatening disease. Research studies have claimed that all women are at risk for cervical cancer, but it occurs mostly in women over the age of 30. The main causes of cervical cancer are long-lasting infections with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a common virus that is transferred from one person to another during sex.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, in 2018, 5,70,000 women were diagnosed with cancer worldwide and, 3,11,000 women died because of this disease. About 90% of the new cases and deaths occurred worldwide in 2020. In many cases, women ignored the signs and symptoms of this disease and were late in reporting to the doctors.

Below are some warning signs and symptoms-

1) Vaginal bleeding: After intercourse, between periods, or after menopause, bleeding occurs in the vagina.

2) Bloody Vaginal Discharge: Watery, heavy bloody vaginal discharge is seen.

3) Pelvic pain or pain during intercourse is also a sign of cervical cancer

4) Fatigue: Even after adequate sleep and rest, you feel tired and lethargic

5) Loss of Appetite or Unexplained Weight Loss: In case you do not follow any diet trend or try to shed kilos, then the unexplained loss in weight can also be a sign of cervical cancer.

6) Foul Smelling Vaginal Discharge: If you're a cervical cancer patient, you may experience discharge that is foul-smelling and pink, brown or bloody in colour.

Cervical Cancer: Risk Factors

1) An uncountable number of sexual partners: If you have several sexual partners, it increases the risk of acquiring HPV.

2) Early-stage sexual activity: It is not advisable to have sex at an early age as it increases your risk of HPV.

3) Other sexually transmitted infections (STIs): If you have other STIs, there are various diseases that can affect your health. Those diseases are syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS. It increases the risk of HPV.

4) Weakened immune system: A weak immune system can develop into HPV. So, it is generally recommended to keep a healthy immune system which can fight against the disease and can also reduce the risk of developing cancer.

5) Smoking: The Squamous cell is a sensitive area in the body and should be treated carefully by changing the lifestyle. Smoking increases the risk of cervical cancer.

Cervical Cancer: Treatment

If one is diagnosed with cervical cancer, doctors usually advise surgery, chemotherapy and other procedures. Have a look-

If a person gets a vaccine against HPV infection. Then it can reduce the chances of cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers.

Surgery is one of the procedures that is often used to remove the tumor to prevent it from spreading

Radiation therapy includes the use of high-energy x-rays or other particles to destroy cancer cells

Chemotherapy is the use of drugs to destroy cancer cells.

Targeted therapy is a treatment to cure cancer’s specific genes, proteins, or the tissue environment that leads to its growth and survival.

Immunotherapy uses the body's natural defenses to fight cancer. It helps in improving the immune system’s ability to protect the body from the cancer cells.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

