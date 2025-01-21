Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Expert shares 4 best ways to improve your cervical health

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Expert shares 4 best ways to improve your cervical health.

The cervix is an important part of the women's reproductive system that connects the uterus to the vagina. The cervix plays a crucial role in performing various bodily functions such as menstruation, pregnancy, and giving birth to the newborn baby. Cervical health is often overlooked by many women which can highly impact their overall physical well-being. If overlooked, it can increase the risk of severe infections, abnormal cell growth, or even cervical cancer in some. When we spoke to Dr Chaitra Deshpande, Radiation Oncologist, Onco Life Cancer Center, Satara, she said it becomes crucial to take proactive steps to maintain a healthy cervix. This can help improve their overall reproductive health. This can be achieved by combinations of certain lifestyle modifications and timely checkups.

4 ways to improve your cervical health

Schedule regular Pap smear tests: The pap smear test is one of the vital tests that helps detect any type of visible changes in your cervical cells. This can help prevent life-threatening conditions like cervical cancer. Women are advised to regularly go for Pap smear tests as suggested by their doctor.

HPV vaccine: One needs to understand that HPV (human papillomavirus) is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer in women. Getting vaccinated with the HPV vaccine is one of the effective ways to safeguard yourself from this lethal virus. Young women are highly recommended to get vaccinated with HPV vaccine for the betterment of their health. Always consult your doctor before getting vaccinated.

Maintain good hygiene: It becomes crucial to maintain good hygiene practices. It can help reduce the risk of several infections including those that may affect your cervix. Avoid using strong or scented products in your intimate area. Always use unscented and gentle products only if necessary. Refrain from harsh douching, as it can negatively impact the PH balance in the vaginal area.

Avoid smoking and practice safe sex: Harmful habits like smoking can not only harm your lungs but also weaken your immune system. Due to a weaker immune system, your body may find it extremely challenging to fight off HPV infections. Also practicing safe sex by using contraception or condoms while limiting being intimate with multiple partners. This can help reduce the risk of STIs (sexually transmitted infections) that can impact your cervical health.

