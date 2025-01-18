PCOS rapidly increasing among women, know best home remedies of Swami Ramdev to cure it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know home remdies for PCOS by Swami Ramdev.

The purpose of a high-intensity workout is to activate the pelvic floor so that problems related to it can be overcome. In fact, according to the latest alert from AIIMS and ICMR, the problem of 'polycystic ovary syndrome' or PCOS is spreading rapidly in every household like diabetes among the women of the country. For this, a trial was conducted at 10 centres of ICMR to know the cause of PCOS in normal women aged 18 to 40 years, in which PCOS was found in more than 30%.

Due to PCOS, the size of the ovary increases and small cysts or lumps are formed. That is why it is necessary to say that our country will soon become the PCOS capital just like diabetes. This also makes the path of pregnancy difficult. Not only this, problems like obesity, sugar, stress, BP, and thyroid also start. The infertility rate is increasing rapidly, think, 1 out of every 7 women in the country is struggling with this problem. Now in such a situation, it is very important to secure the country's future. So, let us first eliminate chronic diseases through yoga-ayurveda. Along with this, we will also know the solution to all the problems of women from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.

Double duty of home and office - women's health deteriorates

52% do not pay attention to health

67% do not talk about health problems

59% leave their jobs due to health reasons

Diet is not right, no time to workout

56% of women are anaemic

4 crore women get thyroid

PCOD in women

PCOS Cello Immunity

Risk of high BP, sugar

Risk of liver disease

1 out of 5 has PCOD

Symptoms of PCOS

Tiredness Irregular periods Weight gain Pimples Hair loss Headache Skin darkening

After the age of 21 - get a checkup

Pap Smear Test

Cervical cancer screening

Hormonal Tests

Thyroid Tests

Sugar Test

After the age of 40 - get a checkup

Mammography once a year

Breast cancer screening

Pap Smear Test

After the age of 45 - get a checkup

Bone Mineral Density Test

Bone examination

What is PCOD

Estrogen-progesterone hormone imbalance

The male hormone androgen increases in the uterus

Cysts form in the ovaries

Who to do if you have PCOD

Stop eating junk food. Do Kapalbhati. Control your weight, and drink less tea and coffee. Add cinnamon and aloe vera to your diet.

For thyroid - what to do

Do Kapalbhati

Do not eat sour things

Do not eat fried food

Sit under the sun for a while

Calcium deficiency diseases

Osteoporosis

Weakness

Arthritis

Weak teeth

Depression

Skin problem

For calcium - what to eat?

If you want to increase your calcium intake you need to add milk, almonds, oats, beans and soy milk to your diet.