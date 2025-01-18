PCOS rapidly increasing among women, know best home remedies of Swami Ramdev to cure it

The purpose of a high-intensity workout is to activate the pelvic floor so that problems related to it can be overcome. In fact, according to the latest alert from AIIMS and ICMR, the problem of 'polycystic ovary syndrome' or PCOS is spreading rapidly in every household like diabetes among the women of the country. For this, a trial was conducted at 10 centres of ICMR to know the cause of PCOS in normal women aged 18 to 40 years, in which PCOS was found in more than 30%.
Due to PCOS, the size of the ovary increases and small cysts or lumps are formed. That is why it is necessary to say that our country will soon become the PCOS capital just like diabetes. This also makes the path of pregnancy difficult. Not only this, problems like obesity, sugar, stress, BP, and thyroid also start. The infertility rate is increasing rapidly, think, 1 out of every 7 women in the country is struggling with this problem. Now in such a situation, it is very important to secure the country's future. So, let us first eliminate chronic diseases through yoga-ayurveda. Along with this, we will also know the solution to all the problems of women from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev.
Double duty of home and office - women's health deteriorates
- 52% do not pay attention to health
- 67% do not talk about health problems
- 59% leave their jobs due to health reasons
- Diet is not right, no time to workout
- 56% of women are anaemic
- 4 crore women get thyroid
PCOD in women
- PCOS Cello Immunity
- Risk of high BP, sugar
- Risk of liver disease
- 1 out of 5 has PCOD
Symptoms of PCOS
- Tiredness
- Irregular periods
- Weight gain
- Pimples
- Hair loss
- Headache
- Skin darkening
After the age of 21 - get a checkup
Pap Smear Test
Cervical cancer screening
Hormonal Tests
Thyroid Tests
Sugar Test
After the age of 40 - get a checkup
Mammography once a year
Breast cancer screening
Pap Smear Test
After the age of 45 - get a checkup
Bone Mineral Density Test
Bone examination
What is PCOD
Estrogen-progesterone hormone imbalance
The male hormone androgen increases in the uterus
Cysts form in the ovaries
Who to do if you have PCOD
Stop eating junk food. Do Kapalbhati. Control your weight, and drink less tea and coffee. Add cinnamon and aloe vera to your diet.
For thyroid - what to do
- Do Kapalbhati
- Do not eat sour things
- Do not eat fried food
- Sit under the sun for a while
Calcium deficiency diseases
- Osteoporosis
- Weakness
- Arthritis
- Weak teeth
- Depression
- Skin problem
For calcium - what to eat?
If you want to increase your calcium intake you need to add milk, almonds, oats, beans and soy milk to your diet.