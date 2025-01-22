Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: Expert explains the impact of tobacco on cervical health

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Expert explains the impact of tobacco on cervical health.

Tobacco consumption raises the chances of cervical cancer by weakening immunity and increasing cellular damage. However, understanding this link is essential for prevention and better health. This article helps to decode the association between tobacco consumption and cervical cancer. It is the need of the hour to quit tobacco and improve the quality of life.

The impact of tobacco on cervical health:

When we spoke to Dr Supriya Bambarkar, Director (Dept.of Oncology), Consultant Onco surgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, she said that cervical cancer is a major health concern for women across the country, with persistent HPV (human papillomavirus)infectionbeing the main cause. Women who smoke via bidis, cigars, and hookah or consumption of tobacco are at a greater risk of cervical cancer when compared to those who don't have tobacco as it has ill effects of tobacco on cervical cells and the immune system. Tobacco tends to impact the body’s ability to fight HPV infections and cause cellular damage. The nicotine and carcinogens in tobacco smoke can enter the bloodstream and cervical mucus, damaging cells in the cervix. This damage weakens the cervical tissue and makes it more susceptible to HPV infections. Tobacco consumption in the form of smoking weakens the woman’s immune system and reduces one’s ability to deal with HPV infection, which is one of the potential causes of cervical cancer. Quitting tobacco allows the immune system to recover, reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

This is how smoking can make one susceptible to cervical cancer:

Tobacco smoke carries harmful chemicals like nicotine and benzene, which can damage cervical cells and DNA. Moreover, those having tobacco may suffer from constant HPV infections which are a key factor in the development of cervical cancer.

By discontinuing tobacco use, women can boost their immunity, reduce exposure to harmful chemicals, and enhance overall well-being and cervical health. Women should also go for regular Pap smears and HPV vaccinations to be able to keep cervical cancer at bay.

