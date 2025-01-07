Cervical Cancer and HPV: 6 essential facts you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 6 essential facts about the link between cervical cancer and HPV.

Cervical cancer is one of the most treatable cancers owing to the advancements in medical science. To make sure that cervical cancer gets detected and treated on time, one of the most important things is to understand the link between cervical cancer and HPV. Here are 6 essential facts shared by Dr Rupinder Sekhon, Chairperson- Gynae Oncology, Artemis Hospitals, that a person must know about the link between cervical cancer and HPV:

1. HPV Is the Leading Cause of Cervical Cancer:

Almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV infection. HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection and unlike most infections that get cleared on their own, this one can cause abnormal cervical cell changes resulting in cancer.

2. Not All HPV Strains Are Dangerous:

There are more than 200 types of HPV. While some cause warts, only about 14 high-risk types are associated with cervical cancer. HPV-16 and HPV-18 are mainly responsible for causing nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases across the globe.

3. Vaccination Can Prevent Most Cases:

The HPV vaccine shields against the most dangerous strains of the virus, majorly reducing the risk of cervical cancer. It works most effectively when given before being exposed to HPV, especially in adolescence.

4. Cervical Cancer Is Significantly Preventable with Regular Screening:

Regular screening majorly helps in preventing cervical cancer. Pap smears and HPV tests can detect precancerous changes in the cervix, allowing for early detection and further timely treatment. Women should start regular screenings from their early 20s or as recommended by their medical professional.

5. HPV Is Very Common:

Most sexually active individuals are likely to contract HPV at some point in their lives, but most of them will never experience symptoms. A strong immune system can typically clear the virus on its own within two years.

6. Lifestyle Factors Influence Risk:

Lifestyle factors like smoking and prolonged use of oral contraceptives can compromise the effectiveness of the immune system and therefore can increase the possibility of developing cervical cancer after an HPV infection. Having a healthy lifestyle can reduce this risk.

Staying informed and understanding these factors can help in reducing cervical cancer significantly and ensure your overall wellness.

