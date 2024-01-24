Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Understanding the link between alcohol and bowel cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Understanding the link between alcohol and bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the large intestine (colon) and the rectum. It occurs when abnormal cells in the lining of the colon or rectum grow uncontrollably, forming a tumour. This tumour can invade surrounding tissues and spread to other parts of the body, making it a potentially life-threatening condition. The exact cause of bowel cancer is unknown, but factors such as age, family history, and certain lifestyle habits like smoking and a diet high in processed foods may increase the risk of developing this disease.

Now that we all know that alcohol is harmful to our health, one of the hazardous conditions that it contributes to is cancer, especially bowel cancer. When we asked Dr Vinay Samuel Gaikwad, Director, Surgical Oncology (The Oncology Centre), CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, about the link between alcohol and bowel cancer, he explained that alcohol goes directly into the intestinal bowel and gets in direct contact with the lining mucosa of the intestine, stomach, colon, and rectum.

Alcohol breaks down into harmful substances that can damage the DNA in your cells, making them susceptible to cancer-causing mutations. Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption can trigger chronic inflammation in the gut which is another known risk factor for bowel cancer.

Hormonal changes caused by alcohol may also contribute to cancer development. Even moderate alcohol intake can raise your chances, and the more you drink, the greater the risk becomes.

While your chances of developing bowel cancer rise with alcohol consumption, not everyone who drinks will develop bowel cancer. However, taking charge of your health by cutting back on drinking is a powerful way to reduce your risk of getting this cancer.

