Can you spot the first signs of glaucoma? Catch it before it’s too late Glaucoma creeps in without pain or obvious symptoms, slowly damaging your optic nerve. Regular eye exams and early detection are the only ways to prevent permanent vision loss and keep your sight safe.

New Delhi:

Many patients come in for an eye examination that they have been delaying for years, and we often discover severe glaucoma to an extent that treatment options are very limited. The damage is often so severe that only mitigation techniques are possible, let alone curing it. In response to why they waited so long, most patients say they had no coherent symptoms or any vision changes were attributed to fatigue or age.

An astounding number of individuals neglect to check their vision till it is too late, even if it is one of the primary culprits of blindness. Most patients do not schedule follow-up appointments as there is no pain or discomfort, indicating a need for one. Therein lies the issue—the damage is already occurring well before the onset of any visual indicators, which makes glaucoma the ‘silent thief of sight.’

Glaucoma is most famously known for hindering one’s peripheral vision rather than the forward field, which makes it particularly unique. The early signs of a serious problem lie in the minor intricacies that an elderly person would not pay attention to, such as:

Gradual loss of side vision (peripheral vision)

Seeing rainbow-colored halos around lights

Difficulty seeing clearly in dimly lit environments

Hazy or blurred vision

Little by little, people become dependent on switching visions, unaware of the process that is leading them to slowly go blind. The adaptation is done by the brain that fills in those visual gaps without a person even knowing. By the time symptoms become obvious, significant and permanent damage has already occurred.

As for Glaucoma, it progressively damages the optic nerve that transmits visual signals to the brain. Unfortunately, the damage done to the optic nerve is permanent alongside the vision loss. That is why there is a dire need to detect problems at an early stage. This is why early detection is so important.

Why should we have eye exams?

Some people think that an eye exam isn’t needed until vision problems arise. Since glaucoma is often referred to as 'The Sneaky Thief', it's critical to have routine checkups.

Eye specialists recommend:

For people over 40, a detailed eye exam is suitable once every two years.

Screening annually for those at greater risk, such as:

Any person with a family background of glaucoma

Diabetics or patients with hypertension

Long-term steroid users

Those who have suffered previous eye injuries

As mentioned before, glaucoma is extremely dangerous in its late stages, as it causes significant damage before it is discovered. However, if caught early enough, the damage done by glaucoma can be controlled with the help of routine checkups.

How is Glaucoma Diagnosed

One of the benefits of detection and treatment of glaucoma is that it usually doesn’t require a lot of involvement from the patient.

Tonometry (Eye Pressure Test): Glaucoma’s most dangerous aspect is high pressure in the eye, so having an Eye Pressure Test is critical.

Optic Nerve Examination: Specialised imaging tools are used to look for any signs of nerve damage.

Visual Field Test: Used for identifying any gaps in vision, especially in peripheral vision.

Pachymetry (Corneal Thickness Test): The Impact of eye pressure on the cornea is assessed through this test, as its thickness is indicative of pressure.

Through these tests, doctors can detect glaucoma before considerable loss of vision occurs. This increases the likelihood of managing the disease successfully.

Preventing Vision Loss from Glaucoma

Even though there is no definite way of combating glaucoma, providing severe damage, minimal protection is achievable.

Regular Eye Exams: The best protection is preemptive action and routine glaucoma screening.

Knowing Your Family History: Genetics are a risk factor alone, so those with family members suffering from glaucoma should be more careful.

Managing health conditions: effectively dealing with diabetes and hypertension lowers the chances of getting glaucoma.

Protecting eyes: preventing eye injuries that lead to glaucoma can be done by using protective glasses.

Following medical instructions: if a patient is diagnosed, then taking necessary medication and showing up for follow-up appointments can help with the progression.

Glaucoma is one of the prominent reasons for blindness, and the lack of obvious underlying symptoms makes it persistently ignored as well as undiagnosed till it reaches an advanced stage. As with most other conditions, with delayed detection comes the insurmountable possibility of vision loss that cannot be reversed.

All people over the age of 40 should have consistent and diligent eye checks in order to seek out potential cases of glaucoma at the earliest stages possible, and with regularity, this should also extend to those at the age of 30 with risk factors that predispose them towards it. The combination of timely management and targeted treatment can immensely aid in slowing the progression of glaucoma and allowing individuals to retain their vision for longer. Education combined with caring practices is what can aid in retaining vision against such a clandestine and dangerous condition.

ALSO READ: World Sight Day 2025: Top 5 eye problems every millennial should watch out for