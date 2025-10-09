World Sight Day 2025: Top 5 eye problems every millennial should watch out for World Sight Day 2025 highlights the growing concern of eye problems among millennials, who spend most of their time glued to screens. From digital eye strain and dryness to early vision issues, this article explores five common eye problems young adults should watch out for.

New Delhi:

More than ever, eye health is being negatively impacted by prolonged screen time, irregular sleep patterns, and increased exposure to digital glare. What used to be a problem for older generations is now a common problem for people in their 20s and 30s.

Many young professionals now deal with eye strain, dry eyes, and blurred vision daily as a result of their fast-paced, tech-driven lifestyle. Our eyes are suffering from excessive scrolling, binge-watching, and late-night work marathons. It's important to take a moment on this World Sight Day to learn about the most prevalent eye issues millennials deal with and how early awareness can help preserve long-term vision.

Refractive Error Changes: The Onset of Presbyopia

According to Dr Sushmitha Sriganesh, Surgeon - Cornea, Phaco and Refractive Surgeon, Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital & Executive Director, Shraddha Eye Bank, individuals with pre-existing spectacle prescriptions or a diagnosed refractive error must acknowledge that their vision may change as they approach their 40s. A new condition known as presbyopia (a difficulty with near vision) may develop. Regular check-ups are essential to diagnose and manage this condition promptly.

Digital Eye Strain from Excessive Screen Time

To lessen excessive eye strain and dryness, millennials who use screens a lot—especially for work-related tasks—should try to cut back on their screen time. The Rule of 20 is a useful preventative strategy if restricting screen time is not feasible. It states that one should gaze at an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of screen time.

Managing Dry Eyes

Dry eyes are a common issue. This can happen if you are in an air-conditioned environment, using a lot of screens like phones, tablets, laptops, and so on and so forth. This can be easily managed, one, by the Rule of 20 or using lubricating eye drops, reducing exposure to dry environments, and so on and so forth.

Critical Eyelid and Eye Hygiene Practices

For individuals who use makeup, it is crucial to maintain eyelid and eye hygiene. The makeup must be removed at the end of the day. For those using contact lenses, ensure you remove them at the end of the day or strictly adhere to the duration prescribed by your eye care professional.

Retinal Screening for Systemic Conditions

For millennials nearing their 40s who have been recently diagnosed with systemic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, it is imperative to get a retina check-up done at the moment of diagnosis. This is essential to track whether the systemic condition has affected your eyes and to catch any future eye conditions early for prompt treatment.

