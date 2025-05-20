Can men suffer from hormonal imbalance? Doctor shares insight We often think that only women go through hormonal changes and tend to forget about men's health. However, it is important to know whether men suffer from hormonal imbalances or not.

New Delhi:

Hormonal imbalance is not only common in women but also in men. Yes, you have heard it right! Did you know? Even men tend to experience hormone imbalance and various health problems linked to it. Hence, it is the need of the hour to spot the signs and consult the expert without any delay.

When it is a topic regarding hormones, most people think of women and their reproductive health. However, hormonal imbalance can also affect men, often silently but hugely. Hormones like testosterone, cortisol, insulin, and thyroid hormones play an important role in regulating a man’s energy, mood, muscle mass, sexual health, and even metabolism. Any fluctuation in their levels can lead to a range of physical and emotional symptoms that affect daily life.

According to Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Kharadi, Pune, in men, testosterone is the most commonly affected hormone. Low levels can cause fatigue, mood swings, reduced libido, weight gain, poor muscle strength, headaches, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, brain fog, infertility, and even depression. Other hormonal imbalances, such as thyroid dysfunction or excess cortisol (the stress hormone), can also contribute to sleep disturbances, anxiety, hair loss, and difficulty concentrating.

The causes: Do you know? Some of the factors, such as ageing, chronic stress, poor nutrition, inactivity, alcohol, obesity, medications, and underlying health conditions such as diabetes or thyroid disease, may trigger hormonal imbalance in men.

Nevertheless, hormonal imbalance among men is controllable with the right measures. Keep in mind, early detection through blood work and physician examination can prove to be beneficial. Based on the aetiology, physicians can recommend hormone replacement therapy (such as testosterone therapy), dietary modifications, stress management, and lifestyle changes. It's also necessary to control any concomitant conditions like diabetes or thyroid disease.

Pay attention to these vital tips: Those with a hormonal imbalance must exercise daily. Do strength training and aerobic activity to help balance hormone levels naturally. Eat healthy fats, proteins, and fibre while reducing sugar and processed food. Opting for whole foods is a good idea. Avoid namkeens, bakery items, sweets, and desserts. Get around 8 hours of restful sleep every night. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, yoga, or breathing exercises. It is also necessary to maintain an optimum weight and de-stress from time to time. Quit smoking and alcohol, and drink enough water. Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups. Early detection of imbalances or related health issues can help men address their hormonal imbalance.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; know causes, symptoms and treatment options