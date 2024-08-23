Can fatty liver cause heart attack? Here's what the doctor has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether fatty liver can cause a heart attack or not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan has recently revealed that he suffered a mild heart attack last year. The 32-year-old actor has revealed that his heart attack was caused by fatty liver.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "Fatty liver hoh gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha (I had fatty liver, and last year had a mild heart attack. But I didn’t tell anyone. It had become quite serious). I was admitted for some time. Phir eljaz wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne (We switched between 2-3 hospitals for treatment. But now, everything is under control.). But it is now controlled, mashallah."

The case of Mohsin Khan highlights a connection between fatty liver and heart health. While many people associate liver problems primarily with alcohol consumption, fatty liver can occur in individuals who drink little to no alcohol, often due to lifestyle factors.

Fatty liver, characterized by an accumulation of fat in liver cells, can be a silent precursor to serious cardiovascular issues. This underscores the systemic nature of the condition – it's not just about the liver, but how it affects the entire body, particularly the heart.

What is the link between fatty liver and heart attack?

When we spoke to Dr Hitendra Garg, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist with special expertise in Endoscopic Ultrasonography, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, he said that the relationship between fatty liver and heart disease is multifaceted. Fat accumulation in the liver can lead to insulin resistance, increased inflammation, and alterations in lipid metabolism. These factors collectively contribute to an elevated risk of atherosclerosis, hypertension, and other cardiovascular complications. What's particularly concerning is how lifestyle habits contribute to this condition. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, and especially inadequate sleep can all play a role in developing fatty liver. Sleep deprivation, for instance, disrupts metabolic processes and can lead to increased fat storage in the liver.

Individuals must understand that by addressing lifestyle factors – improving sleep patterns, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity – they can potentially prevent or manage fatty liver. In doing so, they're not just protecting their liver; they're taking significant steps to safeguard their heart health as well.

