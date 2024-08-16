What is the role of raw garlic in cholesterol management? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the role of raw garlic in cholesterol management.

A bad lifestyle affects many parts of your body. Problems ranging from diabetes to high cholesterol worsen due to lifestyle and can only be controlled through lifestyle. When bad cholesterol increases in the body, the risk of heart attack and stroke increases. To control cholesterol in the body, first of all, change your eating habits. For this, make some vegetables and Ayurvedic remedies a part of your daily routine. This will help in making the body disease-free and reducing bad cholesterol.

Include such things in your daily routine that you can keep as a part of your lifestyle for a long time. Garlic is a very effective remedy for this. Include raw garlic in your food. This can easily reduce bad cholesterol and increase triglycerides. Garlic is also considered effective in controlling high blood pressure. If you want, increase the amount of garlic in your food or include garlic chutney and pickles in your diet.

How to eat garlic to reduce bad cholesterol

Eating garlic on an empty stomach in the morning is considered most beneficial for a patient with high cholesterol. Garlic can be easily chewed and eaten. If the taste seems bitter, you can drink some water after that. Bad cholesterol can be reduced by eating garlic in this way. Raw garlic contains an element called allicin which reduces cholesterol. Garlic also thins the blood. This improves blood circulation in the body and also reduces pressure on the heart. The risk of heart attack and stroke is also reduced.

Benefits of eating garlic and honey

Garlic tastes a little bitter, so people who have trouble eating raw garlic can eat it with honey. For this, dip the garlic clove in honey and eat it. This will make the taste of garlic less bitter and you will also get all the benefits of eating raw garlic. If you want, you can chop garlic, mix it with honey and store it in a box for a week. You can easily eat it throughout the week.

