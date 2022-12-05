Can exercising too much in gym increase the risk of heart attack? Know the truth here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the risks of over-exercising in a gym

We all know that exercising is good for our bodies but anything beyond the limits can prove to be unhealthy. Exercising spikes our heart rate, strengthens our cardiac muscles and helps to increase lung capacity. But a recent study suggests that there is a particular kind of exercise that could even increase the risk of a heart attack. As per a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) or sudden cardiac death (SCD).

Vigorous-intensity exercise is the type that makes us short of breath and breaks out in a heavy sweat. This includes strenuous hiking, high-impact aerobics, long-distance running, or biking faster than 10 mph (16 km/h). People can do 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise weekly instead of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise

Extreme exercise may carry risks

Pushing too hard for too long can backfire. Here are some symptoms of too much exercise:

Being unable to perform at the same level

Needing longer periods of rest

Feeling tired

Being depressed

Having mood swings or irritability

Having trouble sleeping

Feeling sore muscles or heavy limbs

Getting overuse injuries

Losing motivation

Getting more colds

Losing weight

Feeling anxiety

How much exercise is too much?

Extreme exercise is loosely defined as several hours of vigorous exercise nearly every day, the type of exercise expected from elite athletes and endurance athletes. The often questionable, incomplete and controversial science behind the emerging concern is that high levels of intense exercise may be associated with some adverse health effects. Studies have shown how the risk of death over a given period sharply decreases as exercise frequency and intensity increases but that these benefits begin to level off at an intensity that represents only approximately 50 percent of a well-trained athlete's capacity.

Generally, 3-5 exercise sessions per week are recommended. However, since obesity is increasing at alarming rates in our adult population, particularly in our cardiac patients, often patients may benefit from 6-7 exercise sessions per week.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

