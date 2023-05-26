Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can exercise help you combat acid reflux? Find out

Walk in acidity: The problem of acidity is very common and you can become a victim of it for many reasons. Such as after eating food, due to food reactivity, due to indigestion, due to constipation, and due to some diseases. In such a situation, taking medicine every time is not right for the body. So, in such a situation, just do one thing: get up from your place and start walking (walk in acidity). Why, you know.

Does walking help acid reflux?

Walking is considered a cardio exercise. This exercise increases your heart rate and puts pressure on your stomach and its lower parts. This increases your metabolic rate and makes your digestion and digestion processes work faster. Due to this, food starts getting digested faster, and acid reflux is reduced, due to which there is no acidity problem.

Walking benefits in acidity:

1. Walking accelerates the metabolic rate

You have to understand that if your food is not digesting fast, then it can be a problem with acidity. But, in reality, it is a slow metabolism. So, increase your metabolic rate, which is why walking can be helpful for you.

2. Relieves indigestion

Walking can be beneficial for getting rid of sour belching. When you walk, the sour belches of acidity coming from your food pipe will return to the stomach and there the lining of the stomach will try to reduce it, and this problem will start reducing.

3. Reduces the damage of fatty foods

One of the many disadvantages of fatty foods is their acidity and sour belching. So, when you eat these foods, take a walk. It will be helpful in getting rid of this problem by speeding up fat metabolism. So, take a walk and get relief from acidity.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice)

Also read: Garlic Health benefits: Improved digestive health to potential cancer prevention

Also read: Over 800 million people globally estimated to suffer from back pain by 2050: Lancet Report

Latest Health News