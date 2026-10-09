Nandigram Bypoll Result 2026: BJP's Hasi Rani Rath wins with over 75% votes, defeats Congress' Milan Pradhan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday registered a sweeping victory to retain the Nandigram constituency, where a byelection was held earlier this week. BJP's Hasin Rani Rath, mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's former aide Chandranath Rath, defeated her nearest rival and Congress leader Milan Pradhan by a margin of 1,227,53 votes or 75 per cent of the vote share.

Rath received 1,644,27 votes, while Pradhan secured 41,674 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Santi Gopal Giri received 5,779 votes, and All India Secular Front (AISF) leader Ali Mohammed Sabse Miraj Khan secured 1,607 votes.

Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTMC) candidate Ehteshmul Haque received --- votes.

Nandigram: A stronghold of CM Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram, which falls in the Purba Medinipur district and is part of the Tamlik Lok Sabha constituency, was Adhikari's bastion, who has won this thrice: 2016, 2021 and 2026. However, he vacated the seat and retained the Bhabanipur constituency where he defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

The Nandigram byelection was largely a contest between the BJP and the INDIA bloc after Banerjee's Trinamool Congress supported Congress candidate Milan Pradhan after its nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her name following a meeting with Adhikari.

The drama in Nandigram

However, the drama continued in Nandigram after Pradhan was arrested in connection with the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. Pradhan was later sent to judicial remand but granted bail to contest in the byelection by the Calcutta High Court.

Later, the Supreme Court provided a relief to Pradhan and refused to interfere with the high court order granting him interim bail. However, it said the West Bengal government can raise contentions before the high court if the Congress leaders seeks extension of the interim bail.

Meanwhile, the polling in Nandigram, along with that in Rejinagar, for the byelection was held on October 6 amid tight security, and a voter turnout of 79.39 per cent was recorded. As per the poll body, the polling largely remained peaceful, apart from "some very small incidents".

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