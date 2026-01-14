Can clipping your eyebrows relieve migraine pain? AIIMS neurologist weighs in An AIIMS-trained neurologist explains whether the viral ‘eyebrow clipping’ migraine hack can actually relieve pain or if it’s just another health myth.

New Delhi:

These days, a quirky health hack has been doing the rounds on social media: people are claiming that clipping a hair or a claw clip over your eyebrow can ease migraine pain. The videos have been shared millions of times, and some users swear by them, but medical experts say the reality is much more nuanced.

To get a clearer picture, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, weighed in on whether this trend is genuinely helpful or just another internet myth.

What the trend is all about

On apps like Instagram and TikTok, users have been placing small hair clips, often the kind used for bangs or styling, right above their eyebrows when a migraine hits. In many clips, people claim that the pain eases within minutes. It sounds simple and appealing, especially for something as painful and disruptive as migraines.

What the neurologist says

Dr Chawla explains that while some people may feel momentary relief, the science behind this eyebrow-clip method simply isn’t solid. Migraines are complex neurological conditions involving abnormal brain activity and nerve signals, and they don’t have a known quick 'fix.' Clips or clips on the skin don’t change the underlying neurological processes that cause migraine pain.

What migraine experts really recommend

When it comes to managing migraines, neurologists and headache specialists typically recommend well-studied approaches, such as:

Identifying and avoiding triggers (such as bright lights, stress, or specific foods) can be helpful.

Staying hydrated and eating regularly.

Using prescription medications or preventative treatments as needed.

During an attack, rest in a dark, quiet room.

The research on these approaches shows that there is far more evidence supporting the effectiveness of these options than there is for viral social media 'hacks' or 'tips.'

Take it with a grain of salt

It’s understandable why people with migraine, a condition that can be crippling, would latch onto any quick relief idea. But medical experts emphasise that temporary or anecdotal relief doesn’t make something a valid treatment. If migraines are frequent or severe, the best course is to speak with a healthcare provider about proven strategies.

ALSO READ: A sudden, severe headache is not normal: Neurologist explains when it could be a stroke