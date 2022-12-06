Busting Myths: Osteoporosis patients can't practice yoga? Here're 6 bone strengthening poses

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STYLESATLIFE Shilpa Shetty performing yoga (image for representation)

Osteoporosis is a condition that makes bones weak and brittle. Both men and women suffer from it. In severe cases, the bones are in such a bad condition that a simple bend or cough can cause fractures. It is said that one suffered from osteoporosis when the formation of bone is slower than its decay process.

While medications and a healthy diet are believed to strengthen weak bones, many claim that one should avoid exercising if one suffers from osteoporosis. However, countering these claims, many doctors suggest light exercise and yoga can help to regain strength. In fact, as per a study conducted in 2009, when yoga is done consistently and diligently, it can increase bone strength. Here are 6 yoga poses that are believed to be safe for osteoporosis patients.

Santolanasana (Plank Pose)

How to do:

Lie on your stomach.

Bring the hands towards the shoulders by keeping the palms on the ground.

Now gently push up the body to form a straight line.

The arms must be perpendicular to the ground and the body must be parallel to the ground.

Hold the pose and come back to the original position.

Benefits: It strengthens the shoulders, arms and wrists. It is also good for the spine muscles and improves posture.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do:

Lie on the back and keep the arms by the side.

Bend the knees so that the feet are firmly pressed on the ground.

With the strength of the arms, push the pelvis off the floor.

Make sure that the neck and back lie flat on the ground.

Stay in this position for 30 seconds before releasing gently.

Benefits: The asana can be therapeutic for people suffering from osteoporosis. It is beneficial in the strengthening of the hips, spine, and thighs.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

How to do:

Start on all fours to form a table-like structure.

Lift the hips, and straighten your knees and elbows.

Make sure that the hands are in line with the shoulders and feet are in line with the hips.

While forming a V structure, press the hands on the mat and lengthen the neck.

Hold this position for at least 30 seconds and release gently.

Benefits: Apart from strengthening the core, this asana also strengthens the bones, improves blood flow and body posture, stretches the back and makes the arms stronger.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

How to do:

Stand erect with the arms by the side of the body.

Bend the right knee slightly and place the right foot high up on the left leg.

Ensure that the legs are erect, inhale gently and raise the arms above the head into the Namaskar mudra.

Keep the spine straight and hold the position for 30 seconds.

Come back to the original position gently and repeat with the other leg.

Benefits: This pose improves poise and balance. This asana is also effective in toning the leg muscles while making the tendons and ligaments of the feet stronger.

Veerbhadrasana 1 (Warrior Pose)

How to do:

Stand straight with both feet together and arms by the side.

By keeping the right foot flat on the mat, lunge with the left leg.

Stretch the arms straight above the head.

Hold this position for a few seconds, release gently and repeat on the other side.

Benefits: This asana regulates the adrenal glands responsible for providing the body with adequate amounts of estrogen and androgen for healthy bones. It is also effective in increasing the strength of the spine, shoulders, arms, knees and elbows.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

How to do:

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Raise the arms above the head in Namaskar mudra.

Bend the knees slightly, just like sitting in a chair so that the hips remain at a 45-degree angle.

While breathing, consistently hold the pose for a minute.

Release gently and repeat.

Benefits: This asana creates stability and strength in the shoulder joints. Apart from that, it also helps to strengthen the gluteus and quads.

-- with IANS inputs

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

