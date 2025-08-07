Breast milk pumping tips for working mothers: What doctors want you to know Breastfeeding while returning to work is tough, but not impossible. Here are expert-approved tips to help you pump breast milk at work with ease and confidence.

New Delhi:

Going back to work right after maternity leave is a huge transition; if the mother is persisting with breastfeeding, then it definitely calls for very detailed planning. In reality, keeping busy at work and keeping a schedule for pumping is quite difficult, but if only an efficient routine is set and the environment is supportive, things do become possible.

Dr. Umbreen Seher, MBBS, MS (Obs & Gynae), from Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shares essential tips to help working mothers navigate breast milk pumping during work hours effectively and confidently. As long as you are good with your routine, you can manage everything perfectly. Don't worry, we've got you!

Doctor-approved breast milk pumping tips for working mothers

Here are breast milk pumping tips for new working mothers, as shared by Dr. Umbreen Seher:

1. Set a consistent pumping schedule and stick to it

Maintaining consistency is the only way to ensure you can keep your milk supply. Try to pump every 3-4 hours, as the average wait time between feedings for a baby is. Set your pumping sessions around mid-morning, lunch, and mid-afternoon coffee breaks. Being very busy occasionally can never be used as an excuse to skip the usual session; infrequent pumping messages to your body not to produce further milk.

2. Choose a quality breast pump that suits your body

Investing in a good-quality double electric breast pump can make all the difference. It saves time and expresses milk more efficiently. Ensure that the flange size is correct for your breast—an incorrect fit can cause discomfort and reduce milk output. Consider using a hands-free pumping bra to make multitasking easier during sessions.

3. Create a comfortable, private space to pump

Privacy and comfort are non-negotiable. If your workplace doesn’t offer a designated lactation room, speak to HR about your rights. Choose a quiet, clean space with a comfortable chair. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or listening to calming music can aid let-down. A warm compress or gentle breast massage before pumping also helps improve flow.

4. How to store breast milk safely at work

Always label milk with the date and time before storing it. Keep it in the back of the fridge (up to 4 days) or in a freezer (best used within 6 months). Clean pump parts after every use and sterilise them daily, especially if your baby is under 3 months or has health concerns. Use dedicated milk storage bags or sterilised containers for hygiene and convenience.

5. Don’t ignore your own health while breastfeeding

A well-fed and hydrated mother produces better milk. Carry a water bottle, eat balanced meals, and include lactation-supportive foods like fenugreek, oats, nuts, and leafy greens. Stress, fatigue, or skipping meals can affect supply, so don’t ignore your own well-being in the process.

Extra hacks to make pumping smoother and less stressful

Double pumping not only saves time but may also improve milk supply. Adjust the suction level to comfort and experiment to find what works best for your body. If you're struggling, seek support from lactation consultants, peers, or even online forums for working mums. You're not alone in this journey.

Breast milk pumping at work isn’t without its challenges, but with the right tools, planning, and mindset, it’s absolutely doable. Advocate for your needs, stay consistent, and remember: what you're doing is incredibly powerful. Each drop of milk you express is a gift of love and nourishment.

ALSO READ: World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Benefits of breastfeeding on mother and baby