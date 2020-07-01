All about Patanjali's Coronil to fight Covid-19; available in stores from today

Image Source : INDIA TV coronil swasari in market from today

Coronil, Swasari available across India from today

In a major announcement and a big relief for coronavirus patients across the country, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Swami Ramdev said that the medicine combo - cornil and swasari will be available in the market from today across the nation. He said the idea of treating coronavirus through Ayurveda does not go down well with some people. "There are some who want me to land in jail and have even lodged an FIR against me," Yoga guru Swami Ramdev said. Speaking on the invention of Coronil, Swami Ramdev appealed to the people to be sensitive towards coronavirus positive patients, even if they have a difference of opinion with him. Speaking before the media, Swami Ramdev said the Ministry of AYUSH has applauded the work done by Patanjali, in the direction of corona management.

"The Ministry of AYUSH has confirmed the clinical trials by Patanjali. Out of total patients in the trial, 69 per cent had tested negative within 3 days. In 7 days, 100 per cent patients had tested negative," Swami Ramdev said, emphasising Coronil's efficiency as a cure for coronavirus.

"We have found that our trials were able to control the factors that lead to a person's conditioning worsening due to coronavirus," Swami Ramdev said today. Speaking on working with scientists for Coronil, Swami Ramdev said, "We have a team of 500 scientists to work day and night to work on the cure of many diseases by Ayurvedic means." "Our work will continue and we plan to take our research a long way," the Yoga guru added.

During the press conference, Swami Ramdev also spoke on preparing Coronil with other natural herbs. "Whatever protocols have been set by modern medical science, according to them, we have made Coronil with use of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tulsi," the Yoga guru said.

Talking of the availability of Coronil in the market, Swami Ramdev confirmed that the medicine will now be available in the market.

Coronil, the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for coronavirus has been developed jointly by Patanjali Research Institute and National Institute of Medical Science (Jaipur). The medicine has proven herbs like Giloi, Ashwagandha, Tulsi. It is said that the ayurvedic ingredients in Coronil improve the body's internal immunity and fight other coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, cold.

How Effective is Coronil

In an earlier press conference, Swami Ramdev had claimed that 69 per cent infected coronavirus patients tested negative in just three days while 100 per cent patients recovered in a week. He said that about 35 per cent COVID-19 patients who were not administered coronil did not test negative. Swami Ramdev claimed that zero percent death rate was observed during the clinical trials of Coronil Ayurvedic medicine. However, later it was said that the medicine was tried only on patients with mild to moderate syymptoms only.

The full Coronil Kit is priced at ₹545. It consists of three medicines -- Coronil, Shwasari and Anu Tel. Patanjali prescribes: "2-2 tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. The medicine intake and quantity is suitable for people between 15 to 80 years of age. Half the amount of medicines can be used for children between the age of 6 to 14 years."

Patanjali says that two medicines to be taken along with Coronil are 'Shwasari' which works on strengthening the respiratory system and cures the apparent symptoms of coronavirus that are cough, cold and fever and a nasal drop named 'Anu Tel' which helps build immunity. However, consult a doctor before taking any medicine.

Coronil: How to buy, Where to BUY Coronil

Coronil will be available at Patanjali stores from today.

