Air pollution and cold weather: How to care for your lungs this winter, a pulmonologist’s advice Cold weather and rising pollution make winter tough on the lungs. A senior pulmonologist explains how to boost lung health in 2026 with practical habits, breathing exercises, nutrition tips and preventive care to stay respiratory-strong.

New Delhi:

Winter in India brings its own brand of comfort, with foggy mornings, woollen garments being taken out of their closets, and hot chai going around. But for the lungs, the season has become increasingly unforgiving. Cold air, rising pollution levels and a spike in respiratory infections have turned winter into a stress test for breathing, especially in urban centres.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a clear rise in winter-related respiratory complaints,” says Dr Naeem Firduous Dar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Paras Health, Srinagar. “Pollution, temperature changes and weakened immunity together place an extra burden on the lungs.” As 2026 unfolds, lung health can no longer be treated as a seasonal concern. It needs daily attention, informed habits and timely prevention.

Why winter is harder on the lungs

In North India, winter brings a phenomenon called temperature inversion, where cold air traps pollutants closer to the ground. Add vehicle emissions, biomass burning and industrial dust, and air quality levels often slip into the ‘poor’ or ‘severe’ category.“Fine particulate matter like PM2.5 and PM10 penetrates deep into the lungs,” explains Dr Dar. “This leads to inflammation of the airways and reduces the lungs’ natural ability to clear irritants.”

For people with asthma, chronic bronchitis or COPD, the effects are sharper. For others, the damage is quieter but cumulative.

Build a lung-friendly daily routine

Protecting your lungs in winter doesn’t require drastic changes, but it does demand consistency. Checking the AQI before stepping out is a simple habit that makes a real difference. On days when levels cross 200, outdoor exercise should be limited and strenuous activity avoided. “Timing matters,” says Dr Dar. “Air quality often improves slightly in the early afternoon when sunlight and wind help disperse pollutants.”

Indoors, clean air cannot be assumed. Cooking fumes, dust, and even outdoor particles can seep into your indoor air easily. Air purifiers with HEPA filters can go a long way in controlling indoor air pollution. Brief ventilation of air during the daylight hours can also help.

For unavoidable outdoor exposure, a well-fitted N95 or N99 mask offers far better protection than cloth alternatives. “Masks are not just for infections,” Dr Dar notes. “They are an effective barrier against fine pollutants that harm the lungs.”

Breathing exercises that actually help

Breathing is automatic, but mindful breathing can strengthen the respiratory system. Techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing, pursed-lip breathing and pranayama improve oxygen exchange and build lung capacity over time. “Ten minutes a day is enough to see benefits,” says Dr Dar. “These exercises also help reduce breathlessness and improve control, especially in patients with chronic lung conditions.”

The key is regularity, not intensity.

Nutrition that supports respiratory health

What you eat plays a quiet but powerful role in lung health. Antioxidant-rich foods help counter oxidative stress caused by polluted air. Seasonal staples like amla, oranges and guava provide vitamin C, while leafy greens supply protective phytonutrients. “Foods with anti-inflammatory properties support the lungs from within,” explains Dr Dar. “Beetroot, ginger, tulsi and even traditional jaggery can be helpful when consumed in moderation.”

Hydration matters just as much. Cold air dries out the respiratory lining, making it easier for irritants to settle. Warm water, herbal teas and soups help keep airways moist and secretions thin, aiding natural clearance.

Movement, but with caution

Physical activity is also important even during the winter, though. One should also remain flexible. For example, while exercising during pollution days, indoor exercises like yoga, stretching exercises, and even lifting weights are good for the lungs.

On cleaner days, outdoor walks can improve oxygen uptake and circulation. “Listen to your body,” advises Dr Dar. “Breathlessness, coughing or chest tightness are signals to slow down.”

Preventive care and timely medical attention

Winter is not the season to skip check-ups. Lung function tests help detect early decline, especially in those with existing conditions. Vaccinations for influenza and pneumococcal infections reduce the risk of complications that can strain the lungs further.“Prevention is always easier than treatment,” says Dr Dar. “Small steps taken early can prevent serious respiratory issues later.”

Taking care of lung health in 2026 is all about adaptation. We need to help our bodies adapt to such adverse conditions. These are not the kinds of changes we make to fix short-term problems, but rather to invest in lung health. The breath is easy to ignore until it becomes difficult.

Also read: Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: Doctors explain how toxic air is increasing miscarriage and birth risk

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet