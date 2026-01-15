Pollution Ka Solution Conclave: How toxic air is increasing miscarriage and birth risk, doctors explain Doctors at India TV’s Pollution Ka Solution Conclave warn that rising air pollution is acting like a slow poison for pregnant women, increasing the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight and long-term health issues in children.

Air pollution is no longer a seasonal inconvenience; it is a daily health emergency, especially for pregnant women. This urgent message echoed through India TV’s Pollution Ka Solution Conclave in New Delhi, where leading doctors flagged how prolonged exposure to polluted air is quietly reshaping pregnancy outcomes across India.

Speaking at the conclave, Dr Neena Singh Kumar, Principal Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Max Healthcare, alongside Dr Durgesh, Consultant at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and RML Hospital, and Dr Ramesh Aggarwal, Professor, Paediatrics Department, AIIMS, shared sobering insights from clinical practice and population data.

Pollution affects the womb before it affects the lungs

Dr Neena Singh Kumar explained that pregnancy makes women biologically more vulnerable to polluted air. “Pregnant women are more prone to high blood pressure and respiratory stress. When pollution enters the lungs, it doesn’t stop there, it travels through the bloodstream to the placenta,” she said.

The placenta, which supplies oxygen and nutrients from mother to baby, becomes inflamed under sustained pollution exposure. “When blood flow through the placenta reduces, oxygen supply to the foetus drops. This directly affects growth and development,” she added.

The consequences, doctors say, are severe: Growth-restricted babies, low birth weight, preterm deliveries, and a higher risk of stillbirth and miscarriage. Long-term risks don’t end at birth either. “These children show increased chances of developing asthma, allergies and even neurodevelopmental conditions later in life,” Dr Neena noted.

Rising pollution, rising pregnancy loss

Dr Durgesh highlighted how sharply the situation has deteriorated over the last decade. “Ten years ago, pollution was not this bad. Today, prolonged exposure, or even passive exposure like second-hand smoke, is clearly linked to a rise in early pregnancy losses,” he said.

According to her, cases of early-trimester abortions are increasing, particularly among women exposed to polluted environments for long hours. “If this environmental situation continues, adverse pregnancy outcomes will only increase. The impact is already evident,” he warned.

‘A slow poison’ affecting an entire generation

Dr Ramesh Aggarwal described pollution as a silent but powerful population-level threat. “Pollution acts like a slow poison. It affects individuals across the life cycle, from the unborn child to adolescents and adults,” he said.

He pointed out that rising pollution levels are closely linked with increasing prematurity and neonatal deaths. “Low birth weight caused by pollution exposure inside the womb significantly raises infant mortality. While it’s hard to measure impact on one individual, the population-level damage is undeniable,” he said.

Pollution today is equivalent to passive smoking

Drawing a stark comparison, Dr Neena Singh Kumar said current pollution levels mimic the effects of passive smoking. “Living in today’s air quality is like being exposed to cigarette smoke all the time,” she said.

While acknowledging that escaping pollution entirely is unrealistic, she outlined practical steps pregnant women can take to reduce harm:

Stay indoors as much as possible during peak pollution hours

Use exhaust fans while cooking; avoid incense sticks and dhoop

Keep indoor plants to help reduce indoor pollutants

Wear an N95 mask when stepping out

Increase antioxidants in the diet, leafy vegetables, berries, fruits

Stay well-hydrated to support the body’s defence mechanisms

“Short of living on the moon, protection and prevention are our best tools,” she added, with a wry smile, because humour helps, but clean air would help more.

Emphasising the need for balanced parenting in polluted environments, Dr Durgesh urged parents to focus on both safety and overall development of their children. “There is no single expert solution. Children still need physical activity and social interaction,” he said. “Parents must find ways to encourage exercise and engagement at home, and work together to reduce social isolation.”

Dr Neena Singh Kumar, Dr Durgesh, and Dr Ramesh Aggarwal emphasised on taking self measures and asked for stern actions to crub the pollution.

