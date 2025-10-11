Bone health across ages: What your body needs from childhood to old age Bone health changes with age. Read on to know how to strengthen bones at every life stage with the right diet, exercise, and expert-backed tips from childhood to old age.

New Delhi:

Bone health is mostly taken for granted until any problems arise, yet our bones are living tissues that constantly change throughout life. From the rapid growth in childhood to the gradual bone loss in older age, each and every stage demands specific nutrition and care to keep our skeletal framework resilient and strong enough.

According to functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health and wellness platform, the journey towards lifelong bone health begins right in childhood. Let's take a look at what your body needs from childhood to old age.

Childhood and adolescence: Building the foundation

During these years, bones grow quite rapidly, and this is when we lay down the foundation for future strength. Vitamin D and Calcium play a starring role here; calcium builds bone mass, while, on the other hand, Vitamin D ensures it's properly absorbed. Foods like dairy, eggs, ragi, leafy greens, and bone broth are vital.

Physical activities like dancing, jumping, and running are equally important; they help in bone growth and help kids reach their peak bone mass, or the strongest bones they can ever have, which is usually in their early 20s.

Adulting: Maintaining strength and preventing loss

Once an individual reaches adulthood, the focus entirely shifts from building to maintaining. Around the age of 30, bone mass plateaus, and the goal becomes preventing early bone loss. Lifestyle choices now also play an eminent role.

A well-balanced diet rich in Vitamin D, Calcium, Vitamin K2, and Magnesium, well combined with adequate protein intake, is proven to be good in preserving the strength of bones. At the very same time, avoiding excess alcohol, caffeine, and smoking can help avoid the leaching of minerals from bones. Talking about women, any hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy and post-childbirth can affect bone density, further making nutrient intake and exposure to sunlight even more essential.

Older age: Protecting what remains later

As we age, the natural rate of bone breakdown exceeds the formation, resulting in thinner, more fragile bones and a comparatively higher risk of osteoporosis or fractures. Postmenopausal women, as well as elderly men, are specifically vulnerable due to declining levels of testosterone and estrogen, which protect the density of bones.

Gentle yoga, weight training, walking, and breathwork can be advantageous in maintaining strength and balance, reducing the risk of falls. Taking magnesium, Vitamin D, collagen, and calcium under any professional guidance can provide support, integrity and mobility of bones.

A lifelong commitment

Bone health is not built overnight; it's rather a lifelong commitment. It is known that every age brings new responsibility to move, nourish, and even care for our skeletal system. The stronger we build and maintain our bones early in life, the steadier and more active we can remain well into our golden years.

Also Read: Is Milk enough for bone health? Debunking the calcium myth

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet