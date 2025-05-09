Blurred vision to weakness, know about body symptoms that can appear due to blockage in brain Know about the kind of symptoms that can appear in your body due to blockage in the brain nerves during times of stress.

Your brain health can be badly affected due to excessive stress. Apart from this, following a bad lifestyle and unhealthy diet plan can also damage your brain health. Moreover, adding too much pressure on your brain can cause damage to your brain nerves. Let's know about some common symptoms seen due to blocked brain vessels.

Weakness in hands and feet

Feeling weakness in hands and feet, do not make the mistake of ignoring this symptom, considering it to be minor. Due to brain blockage, you may have difficulty in holding anything. Apart from this, difficulty in moving hands and feet, such a symptom can also prove to be a sign of a brain stroke.

Difficulty in speaking

Is your tongue faltering repeatedly while speaking? If yes, then due to blockage of the brain nerves, you may suddenly feel difficulty in speaking. If you are also seeing these symptoms, then you should be careful, or else you may have to face the consequences.

Fainting or blurred vision

For your information, due to brain blockage, your vision can become blurred and you may see things blurred.

Fainting or loss of balance

If a person starts feeling dizzy, loses balance or faints, then this can also be a symptom of brain vessel blockage.

What to do if these symptoms appear?

Never ignore these symptoms. If this happens, go to the doctor immediately and get checked. By getting treatment at the right time, the damage caused by stroke can be prevented to a great extent.

Ways to prevent brain blockage

Keep BP and sugar under control.

Stay away from smoking and alcohol.

Take a healthy diet.

Do yoga daily.

Make sure to get eight hours of sleep.

Do not take stress.

Get your health checkup done from time to time.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

