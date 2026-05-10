Feeling tired all the time? Expert warns it could be an early sign of blood cancer

New Delhi:

In today's fast-paced world, fatigue is so common that most people dismiss it as either a result of stress or because they did not get enough sleep. Long work hours, improper dietary habits, and too much time spent in front of the screen might give the impression that fatigue is just another part of everyday life. However, what people often fail to realise is that they might suffer from a serious illness that leads to fatigue.

According to the medical professionals, persistent fatigue, recurring infections, unusual bruises, or sudden weight loss should not be overlooked if they last for weeks. In some cases, the symptoms listed above may indicate blood cancer at its early stages.

Blood cancer remains a significant health problem in India

According to the statistics provided by the Globocan 2022 report, more than 1.2 lakh cases of blood cancer are diagnosed annually in India, leading to close to 70,000 deaths. Experts say a new case is diagnosed approximately every five minutes, making India one of the countries with the highest blood cancer burden globally.

Doctors stress that awareness and early diagnosis remain critical because many symptoms initially appear mild or non-specific.

Difference between normal tiredness and concerning fatigue

Experts explain that ordinary fatigue usually improves with rest, sleep or reduced stress. Yet fatigue associated with blood cancer is usually more severe and hard to shake off.

Many blood cancers start in the bone marrow, which is responsible for manufacturing blood cells. In doing so, this can affect the production of normal red blood cells, causing anaemia and low levels of oxygen in the body. This could cause the following symptoms:

Extreme weakness

Constant tiredness

Shortness of breath

Inability to carry out daily activities

Healthcare professionals suggest that these symptoms should not be overlooked.

As per Dr Sourav Kumar Mishra, Associate Professor, Department of Medical Oncology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, blood cancers might reduce the functioning of the immune system because of their impact on white blood cells. As a result, people have a higher chance of developing infections and making them worse.

Some additional symptoms are:

Infections

Unintentional weight loss

Bruising or bleeding easily

Fever

Night sweating

Bone pain

Joint pain

Painless swellings in the neck, underarms, or groin area.

Diagnosis commences with a routine blood test

The first point to consider while diagnosing blood cancer is conducting the CBC test to determine any anomalies in the numbers of blood cells.

Further analysis and investigation using tests such as a bone marrow biopsy will then be conducted to verify if there are cancerous cells in the patient’s body.

Treatments are becoming better in India

The treatment of blood cancer is considered to be progressing well in India due to the medical advancements made by the country.

Depending upon the nature of blood cancer, treatments used may include:

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

CAR-T cell Therapy

According to health professionals, tiredness is not always caused by stress or exhaustion, particularly when associated with other abnormal signs. Timely consultation with a medical professional may significantly contribute to better chances of recovery. Because sometimes the body whispers before it starts shouting.