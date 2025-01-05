Black gram is very beneficial in diabetes, helps control blood sugar; know the right way to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Black gram is very beneficial for diabetes

Today diabetes has become a serious problem not only in the country but all over the world, due to which not only the elderly but also the younger people are becoming victims. Diabetes is a disease that you can control. But it cannot be eradicated from the root. In such a situation, if you are once caught in its grip, then you will have to be cautious about your lifestyle throughout your life.

To control blood sugar, you need to take great care of your food and drink. Avoid staying hungry for a long time. Stay away from sweets. To control diabetes, you can also adopt some Ayurvedic medicines and home remedies. Many things in Ayurveda help in controlling your blood sugar. One of these is Gram. Gram can help a lot in controlling blood sugar. Below mentioned is the the right way to consume grams.

How is gram effective in sugar?

The glycemic index of chickpeas is quite low; that is why people suffering from diabetes should consume chickpeas. Apart from this, black chickpeas contain minerals, vitamins, fiber, and a lot of protein, which will help in reducing weight along with keeping blood sugar under control and will also keep the heart, kidneys, lungs, etc. healthy.

Chickpeas are also beneficial in these problems:

Consuming black gram also reduces obesity, and eating black gram, which is rich in fiber, also improves digestion and gives relief from constipation.

Blood sugar patients should consume gram in this way:

Eat a handful of sprouted gram in the morning. The glycemic index can also help control blood sugar. Soak 2 teaspoons of gram in a glass of water at night. Strain it in the morning and drink the water. Eat gram roti instead of wheat flour. You can boil the gram and consume it or eat it as a salad. If you want, you can make a vegetable and eat it.

