Beyond the vaccine: 8 additional ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix which is the lower part of the uterus. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that nearly 660,000 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in 2022 with around 350, 000 deaths.

The most common cause of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV). This form of cancer is caused by the persistent infection of HPV which is a sexually transmitted infection. HPV can affect the skin, genital area and throat. When persistent HPV infection is left untreated, it can lead to cervical cancer. WHO says that 95% of cervical cancers are caused due to this HPV infection.

Hence, it is recommended that people take the HPV vaccine as it helps to prevent HPV infection, cervical cancer and other cancers related to HPV such as head and throat cancer. While the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself protected, there are other ways of prevention as well.

Dr. Rupinder Sekhon, Chairperson- Gynae Oncology at Artemis Hospitals shares some additional ways to protect yourself from cervical cancer.

Get Regular Pap Smears and HPV Tests

Early detection is crucial to prevent cervical cancer from harming you significantly. Regular screenings can help in identifying precancerous changes in the cervix, making timely intervention impossible.

Practice Safe Sex

Make sure that you practice safe sex by using condoms and limiting the number of sexual partners. This significantly helps in reducing the risk of HPV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that can lead to cervical cancer.

Strengthen Your Immune System

Take steps to strengthen your immune system that can prevent HPV infections. Eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, take sufficient sleep, and manage stress by meditating and doing yoga.

Refrain from Smoking

Smoking is responsible for weakening the immune system and it reduces its ability to fight HPV infections, thus increasing the risk of cervical cancer.

Know Your Family History

Although most cervical cancer cases happen because of HPV, genetic factors can also have a role to play. Being aware of your family history can help you and your doctor in making informed screening decisions.

Get Routine Gynecological Checkups

Even if you feel healthy, having time to time check-ups with a gynecologist can help in ensuring that abnormalities, if any, are caught early.

Limit the Use of Oral Contraceptives Without Monitoring

Some studies have suggested that prolonged use of oral contraceptives may be slightly responsible for increasing cervical cancer risk. Therefore make sure that you discuss alternative options or monitoring plans with your doctor.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Make sure that have a healthy diet that is enriched with all the necessary antioxidants and vitamins. Having a diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals helps in ensuring cervical health.

Dr. Sekhon adds, "By harnessing the advantages of these preventive measures, we can significantly reduce the risk of getting cervical cancer, thus taking a step towards ensuring our overall well-being."

